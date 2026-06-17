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Japan, Canada defense equipment transfer pact takes effect

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TOKYO

Japan's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday a bilateral defense equipment and technology transfer agreement with Canada has come into effect, enabling exports and imports of defense gear between the two countries.

The agreement, signed in January and entering into force on Tuesday, requires both sides to protect classified information furnished by the other party and prohibits transfers to third countries without prior consent, according to the ministry.

Canada has expressed interest in purchasing a next-generation fighter jet being developed under a joint program involving Japan, Britain and Italy.

In 2024, Japan lifted its ban on third-country exports of the next-generation fighter aircraft. But only countries that have signed a defense equipment and technology transfer agreement with Tokyo will be eligible for such exports.

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Great news! Here's hoping for many more in the future. Maybe Japan will make as much from weapons as passenger vehicles in the near future. This is a great opportunity, and about time.

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