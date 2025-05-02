Japan, Canada leaders discuss U.S. tariffs, economic impact

The leaders of Japan and Canada discussed the impact of U.S. tariffs on the global economy and the multilateral trading system during a roughly 30-minute phone call on Friday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba congratulated his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, on his party's election victory and expressed hope to strengthen bilateral strategic ties and work closely together in addressing various challenges amid a "severe" international environment, according to the Japanese government.

Canada holds the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven this year.

Ishiba and Carney also discussed developments in East Asia and energy security.

Carney, a former central banker whose Liberal Party won his country's federal election, has vowed not to yield to U.S. President Donald Trump despite threats to annex Canada.

