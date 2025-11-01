Japan, Canada leaders vow to deepen cooperation on security, energy

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the APEC summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, on Saturday.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Saturday agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation in wide-ranging areas including security and energy, during their first meeting on the sidelines of a regional summit in South Korea.

The two leaders also confirmed their policy of closely working in addressing regional issues such as North Korea's missile and nuclear development as well as its abduction of Japanese nationals decades ago, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

Takaichi and Carney also agreed that their countries will collaborate with each other to realize a "free and open Indo-Pacific," the ministry added.

Canada serves as the chair of this year's Group of Seven meetings. Takaichi expressed her respect for Carney, a former central banker, in leading the G7 framework.

The Canadian premier, who took office in March, congratulated Takaichi on becoming Japan's leader last week, according to the ministry.

© KYODO