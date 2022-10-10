Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Canada
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi shake hands prior to their meeting at the Iikura Guest House in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool via AP
politics

Japan, Canada to formally begin intelligence sharing talks

5 Comments
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

Japan and Canada agreed to formally start talks toward signing a military intelligence information sharing accord as their foreign ministers on Tuesday adopted an action plan to strengthen cooperation on defense, economic security and other areas amid growing threats from China and Russia.

The launch of formal talks on the intelligence-sharing pact, or General Security of Information Agreement, is part of an action plan announced by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly, after their talks in Tokyo.

The two sides aim to reach an agreement “as soon as possible” to facilitate information sharing and further strengthen cooperation between their militaries, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

Japan has been deepening defense cooperation beyond its key ally, the United States, in recent years in the face of China's increasing assertiveness in the region, as well as growing concern that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could further embolden Beijing.

Japan has similar intelligence-sharing agreements with eight countries, including the United States, Australia, Britain, India, South Korea, as well as NATO.

On Tuesday, Japan and Canada also agreed to expand and deepen their military ties by holding joint exercises between the countries as well as with the United States.

They stressed the importance of working together to secure the rules-based international order and pledged to achieve a “free and open Indo-Pacific” vision, which Japan has been promoting with the United States and other democracies that share concerns about China's growing influence in the region.

Joly said Canada's developing Indo-Pacific strategy “will aim to complement efforts made by like-minded partners, including Japan's vision."

Resource-scarce Japan also is seeking to further cooperate with Canada to secure supplies of liquefied natural gas. Japan and Canada agreed to strengthen technical exchanges on nuclear technology, including those concerning small modular reactors that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has ordered a government panel to consider as a possible option for future development.

Energy supply shortages and rising utility cost, as well as pressure to meet the 2050 carbon neutrality goal has prompted Kishida's government to place further emphasis on atomic energy years after many of Japanese nuclear plants were shut down after the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

Remind me, who was worried about Canada not cooperating with Japan?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

As a Canadian even I have to admit this is evidence of a slow news day at AP. Do they get paid by the word over there?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Did Hayashi happen to ask about the Chinese police stations that recently opened in Canada and what happened at the Winnipeg lab? Sorry, Canada is not trustworthy under current leadership.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

this is evidence of a slow news day

I don't think so. I guessed you missed the news about China establishing "police service stations" in Canada, three in Toronto alone.

All mainland Chinese are under obligation to support national intelligence work under its National Intelligence Law. Canada has a large and fast-growing population of mainland Chinese, many of whom are pro-Beijing. They represent a serious threat to Canada's national security.

"China has opened overseas police stations in US and Canada to monitor Chinese citizens: report"

https://news.yahoo.com/china-opened-overseas-police-stations-154545452.html

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Seems that both countries will find a way to get along and spy together on the countries they need to be spying on. I'd include the US in any list.

Spying makes for better neighbors, right?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-9

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Away Games: Ranking Every Pro Baseball Stadium in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Gotemba

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo’s Top Choices for Autumn & Halloween Afternoon Teas 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Namboku Line

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Kansai Adventures to Try This Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Things To Keep In Mind Before Marrying A Japanese Salaryman

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Road Trip to Yamaguchi: Discover the South of the Chugoku Region

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Looking In, Looking Out

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog