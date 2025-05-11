Japan, Chile leaders reaffirm free trade importance

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba greets Chilean President Gabriel Boric, right, prior to their meeting at Ishiba's office in Tokyo on Sunday.

The leaders of Japan and Chile on Sunday reaffirmed the importance of free trade as both countries feel the impact of tariffs unleashed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a meeting with Chilean President Gabriel Boric, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed his intent to further deepen bilateral cooperation under the Trans-Pacific Partnership framework. Both countries are TPP members.

Ishiba also expressed his desire to strengthen cooperation in the mining industry, including copper, which Chile supplies to Japan.

The two leaders also agreed to cooperate on disaster prevention, citing the frequent occurrence of natural disasters as a shared challenge.

During his first visit to Japan since becoming Chile's president in 2022, Boric will also visit the World Exposition in Osaka on Monday to attend the South American country's national day event.

© KYODO