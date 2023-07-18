Japan, China defense officers resume exchange after COVID hiatus

Senior defense officers of Japan and China met Monday in Beijing, restarting in-person exchanges that had been suspended since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the program aimed at building confidence and preventing contingencies, according to an organizer.

A delegation of 13 senior Self-Defense Forces members led by Capt. Atsushi Yanagita of the Joint Staff exchanged views with some 10 officials of the China Institute for International Strategic Studies, a think tank related to the People's Liberation Army, on topics including bilateral relations.

The SDF officers also met with Lt. Gen. Jing Jianfeng, deputy chief of staff of the Joint Staff Department of China's Central Military Commission, according to the nonprofit Sasakawa Peace Foundation.

Jing stressed the importance of "increasing channels of dialogue despite serious issues" faced by the two countries and welcomed recent positive developments such as the establishment of a defense hotline to avoid contingencies and a meeting between their defense ministers in Singapore in June, according to the foundation.

The SDF delegation members, who arrived in China on Sunday, will also visit PLA facilities in Xian, Qingdao and Hangzhou for exchanges with military officers during their nine-day stay in China.

In return, high-ranking PLA members are expected to visit Japan around the fall of this year, the organizer said.

The program was started in 2001 but suspended in 2012 after Japan put the Senkaku Islands claimed by China in the East China Sea under state control. It was resumed in 2018 but again halted due to the pandemic, with defense officers of the two countries holding an online exchange in 2021.

Itsu Adachi, executive director of the Sasakawa foundation, told reporters in Beijing that he believes holding candid exchanges of views between defense officers is all the more important when tensions mount. "Knowing each other will help defuse tension and avoid the worst-case scenario," he said.

