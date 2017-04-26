Japan, China diplomats affirm 'resolute' response to N Korea

Wu Dawei, right, China's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Affairs, shakes hands with Japanese Foreign Ministry's Director-General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Kenji Kanasugi before their meeting amid the tension on the Korean Peninsula, at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Senior diplomats from Japan and China agreed Wednesday in Tokyo to deal "resolutely" with further provocation by North Korea, but did not bridge the gulf between their stances on how to do so.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry said Kenji Kanasugi, director general of the ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, and Wu Dawei, China's special representative for Korean Peninsula affairs, affirmed that Japan and China will "respond resolutely" to further provocative actions by North Korea.

That phrase appeared chosen to indicate that Japan and China will both support stronger U.N. sanctions on North Korea, which continues to pursue the development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

Japan is expected to use this affirmation with China -- North Korea's primary economic and diplomatic benefactor -- as a form of pressure on the North.

According to the Japanese ministry, Kanasugi asked for China to take further measures to discourage future provocations, including restricting exports of oil on which North Korea depends.

Kanasugi also asked Wu to explain China's policy toward North Korea, in light of Chinese President Xi Jinping's expression of opposition to further nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches when he spoke Monday by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump.

After the meeting, Wu said he and Kanasugi shared an understanding about the importance of peacefully resolving issues surrounding North Korea.

But Wu voiced displeasure over joint exercises this week between the U.S. Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force in response to the situation on the Korean Peninsula, saying China opposes "things of the kind that could bring about war on the peninsula."

Wu paid visits after the talks to senior Japanese officials including Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, who asked that China play a greater role in addressing issues around North Korea, and Shotaro Yachi, head of the secretariat of Japan's National Security Council.

He also met the leader of Komeito, the junior partner of the Liberal Democratic Party in Japan's ruling coalition, earlier Wednesday. Natsuo Yamaguchi and Wu agreed that it is important for Japan and China to coordinate in calling for self-restraint by North Korea.

The meetings came the day after Kanasugi agreed at talks in Tokyo with U.S. and South Korean counterparts to urge China to exert its influence on North Korea.

Wu serves as the chairman of the six-party talks on ending Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program, a dialogue that has been stalled since late 2008.

Kanasugi, Japan's delegate to the six-party talks, last held a face-to-face meeting with Wu in January in Beijing.

