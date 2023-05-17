Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China and Japan are key trading partners but ties between them are often fraught Photo: AFP/File
politics

Japan, China ministers make first call on defense hotline

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan and China used a new military hotline for the first time on Tuesday, their defense ministries said, following years of negotiations to set up the communication channel.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada held a 20-minute call with his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu, Tokyo's ministry said in a statement.

"Hamada mentioned the existence of security concerns between Japan and China, such as the situation in the East China Sea," it said.

He "stated that it is necessary to have candid communication especially when there are concerns about Japan-China relations".

Beijing confirmed the call, saying the air and maritime hotline would "contribute to further maintaining regional peace and stability".

The hotline, launched on March 31, had been mooted by both sides for over a decade as a way to avert unexpected clashes in the East China Sea.

A territorial dispute over islets in the area known as the Senkaku by Tokyo and the Diaoyu by Beijing has long fueled tensions between the countries.

Japan, wary of its neighbor's growing military power, has publicly protested the presence of Chinese vessels around the disputed islets, and in other regions including near Okinawa.

As the world's second- and third-largest economies, China and Japan are key trading partners, and last year marked 50 years of diplomatic relations.

But ties between them are often fraught, and soured in December when Japan announced a security overhaul including more defense spending, calling China its "greatest strategic challenge ever".

Nonetheless, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida recently said he wants "constructive and stable" ties with China.

Kishida met President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a summit last year, and Japan's foreign minister visited Beijing last month -- the first such trip since December 2019.

This week, Kishida is hosting G7 leaders in Hiroshima, where the bloc's relationship with China will be high on the agenda.

At a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in April, seen as setting the stage for the summit, the group warned Beijing over "militarization activities" in the South China Sea.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today to receive ¥1,000 with a bonus of ¥500 for meeting additional requirements. No annual fee required!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

This is a good first step. Now Japan offer to stop going to Yasukuni and you'll be surprised how far that next step will go.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

health

Japanese Superfoods: Natto

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Shimane Museum of Ancient Izumo

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: A Reintroduction into Our Eco-Friendly Generation

Savvy Tokyo

Moving Made Easy: A Checklist for Moving to a New Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ume Leftovers: 5 Delicious Possibilities

GaijinPot Blog

Jobs for May: Tons of Great Teaching Gigs

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 15 – 21

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Day Trips from Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

How To Rent Bikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Tokyo Tacos: 5 Great Mexican Restaurants in The City

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 8 – 14

Savvy Tokyo