Japan, China, S Korea arranging summit in Seoul around May 26-27

Japan, China and South Korea are arranging a summit between their leaders in Seoul around May 26-27, marking the resumption of such talks that had not been held since 2019, diplomatic sources said Wednesday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese Premier Li Qiang are expected to attend the summit hosted by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, the sources said. South Korea is the current rotating chair of the trilateral dialogue.

The three-way gathering of the East Asian countries was last held in December 2019 due partly to the COVID-19 pandemic and strained ties between Japan and South Korea over wartime labor issues.

Relations between Tokyo and Seoul hit a low after South Korea's top court in 2018 upheld orders in separate judgments against two Japanese firms to compensate local plaintiffs over forced labor linked to Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula between 1910 and 1945.

But bilateral ties have improved under the conservative government of Yoon, who took office in May 2022.

In November, the foreign ministers of the three countries met in the South Korean port city of Busan, where they agreed to speed up efforts to arrange a trilateral summit at an early date.

