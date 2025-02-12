Japan, China, S Korea eye foreign ministerial talks in Tokyo on March 22

Japan, China and South Korea are making final arrangements to hold foreign ministerial talks in Tokyo on March 22, around two months after Donald Trump took office as U.S. president, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

On the sidelines of the first such trilateral meeting in over a year, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya also plans to participate in a high-level bilateral economic dialogue with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi, the sources added.

Human exchanges, economic cooperation and countermeasures for the low birthrate are expected to be on the agenda at the first gathering of foreign ministers from the three countries since they met in November 2023 in Busan, South Korea.

During their stay in Tokyo from March 21, Wang and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae Yul might hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the sources said. Cho is also set to meet bilaterally with Iwaya.

It would be the first visit to Japan by a Chinese foreign minister since November 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was still ongoing. The last Tokyo-Beijing high-level economic dialogue took place in April 2019.

In the talks with Wang, Iwaya will aim to make progress on resuming Japan's seafood exports to China, the sources said. Beijing imposed the ban after the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant began in August 2023.

Resuming exports of Japanese beef to China and expanding its imports of Japanese rice are also likely to be discussed, they said, with negotiations on the issues currently stalled. The two countries reached an agreement in 2019 to lift a ban imposed in 2001 on Japanese beef but exports have yet to restart.

With Cho, Iwaya will share views on addressing North Korea's nuclear and missile programs and enhancing cooperation between the two countries, as this year commemorates the 60th anniversary of the normalization of their diplomatic ties.

Japan currently serves as the rotating chair of the trilateral dialogue framework, having taken over from South Korea after Seoul hosted a three-way summit in May 2024.

Before that, the trilateral summit had not been held since December 2019 because of the pandemic, Tokyo-Seoul disputes over a longstanding wartime labor issue and Beijing's intensifying military activities in the East China Sea.

