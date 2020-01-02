Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan, China, S Korea step up banking cooperation with ASEAN

0 Comments
TOKYO

Government-backed development banks of Japan, China and South Korea have signed an agreement with public and private financial institutions in Southeast Asia to meet growing demand for infrastructure projects in the fast-growing region.

The Japan Bank for International Cooperation, the China Development Bank and the Korea Development Bank established the ASEAN-plus-Three Inter-Bank Cooperation Mechanism in response to the strong financial need in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, according to the JBIC.

The scheme aims to "provide financial support based on the global standards such as openness, transparency, economic viability, debt sustainability, and compliance with laws and regulations for the development of the region," the Japanese lender said.

"Such financial support will benefit the country where the project is located and the origination of bankable projects, and thus lead to sound development of the entire region," it said.

Such assistance would also promote economic integration and connectivity in the 10-member ASEAN.

ASEAN participants in the project are PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk. of Indonesia, Canadia Bank PLC of Cambodia, DBS Bank Ltd. of Singapore, Kasikornbank Public Co. of Thailand, CIMB Group Sdn Bhd of Malaysia, Myanma Foreign Trade Bank of Myanmar, BDO Unibank Inc. of the Philippines, Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam Berhad of Brunei, Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, and Lao Development Bank of Laos.

The agreement was struck on the sidelines of a summit involving leaders of Japan, China, South Korea and ASEAN in November on the outskirts of Bangkok.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Pick of the Best Personal Planners For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Happy New Year From GaijinPot

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Ink and Onsen: How to Enjoy Hot Springs If You Have Tattoos

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Japanese Lucky Charms: A Guide to Omamori for the New Year

Savvy Tokyo

Anime & Manga

Capcom Store Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Savvy News

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #61: Store Label Typo Strikes Back

GaijinPot Blog