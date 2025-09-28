Japan, China, South Korea to cooperate to address climate change

Environment ministers from Japan, China and South Korea on Sunday agreed to cooperate on climate change, adopting a joint action plan for the next five years, a joint statement said.

Japanese Environment Minister Keiichiro Asao said in a trilateral meeting in Yantai, in China's Shandong Province, that Japan can contribute by providing greenhouse emissions data in a transparent way through its measurement technology utilizing its satellites.

Chinese Ecology and Environment Minister Huang Runqiu vowed to "push for international cooperation" in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump's reluctance to address climate change and his administration's unilateralism.

South Korean counterpart Kim Sung Hwan stressed the need to transition to a decarbonized society.

The three countries drew up a joint action plan covering five years from 2026 in eight priority areas, including tackling plastic waste.

The three countries have taken turns hosting the meeting each year since 1999, except in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

