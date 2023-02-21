Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Illustration shows printed Chinese and Japanese flags
Photo: Reuters/DADO RUVIC
politics

Japan, China to work toward direct communication line for security

TOKYO

Japan and China will work towards launching a direct communication line for security from this spring, Japan's defense ministry said on Tuesday in a statement after talks between senior defense officials from both countries.

Japan told China that violations of its airspace by unmanned surveillance balloons were unacceptable, Kyodo news agency reported, citing a Japanese defense ministry source.

Tokyo also urged Beijing to examine the situation and take preventive steps, the report said.

Japan's Defense Ministry said last week it "strongly suspects" Chinese surveillance balloons had entered Japanese territory at least three times since 2019.

Senior officials from the two nations are due to meet on Wednesday for security talks.

