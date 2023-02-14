Newsletter Signup Register / Login
World leaders address the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City
Chinese State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Photo: Reuters/EDUARDO MUNOZ/File
Japan, China foreign ministers preparing for informal talks on sidelines of conference in Germany: report

TOKYO

The foreign ministers of Japan and China are preparing to hold informal talks on the sidelines of an international conference in Germany, Kyodo news agency reported on Monday.

China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, will attend the Munich Security Conference this month, China's foreign ministry said on Monday, along with visiting several other nations including Russia.

Kyodo said arrangements were being made for him to meet informally with Japan's foreign minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, on the sidelines.

