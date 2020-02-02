Japanese coastal city to host Pacific islands summit in 2021

The government said Monday that Japan will host a meeting next year of leaders from Pacific island countries and territories in the coastal city of Shima to discuss cooperation in mitigating risks of natural disasters.

Japan has hosted the Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting every three years since 1997, focusing on issues ranging from conservation and disaster management to sustainable use of maritime resources.

Shima, in the central prefecture of Mie, was chosen to host the next meeting as it has experience in trying to resolve common issues with other members, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.

The previous meeting was held in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, in 2018 and brought together representatives from 19 nations and territories including Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

