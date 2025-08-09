Japan concerned about Israeli plan to take control of Gaza City

Mounted police disperse demonstrators blocking a highway during a protest demanding the release of all hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip and calling for an end to the war, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday night.

Japan is "strongly concerned" about Israel's decision to take control of Gaza City, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said.

The minister's statement came after Israel's security cabinet approved a plan to take over the northern city of the war-torn Gaza Strip, drawing criticism from other countries and the United Nations.

"Japan is strongly concerned that this decision will further exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza," Iwaya said, urging "all parties to return to negotiations" and to work toward a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

"Japan opposes any actions, such as this plan, that undermine the realization of a two-state solution" for Israel and Palestine, Iwaya said.

The conflict in the Palestinian region began after the militant group Hamas launched an attack in Israel and took hostages in October 2023, prompting massive Israeli retaliation. Many people in the Gaza Strip are facing starvation as the conflict continues.

