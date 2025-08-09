 Japan Today
Mounted police disperse demonstrators blocking a highway during a protest demanding the release of all hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip and calling for an end to the war, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday night. Image: AP/Ohad Zwigenberg
politics

Japan concerned about Israeli plan to take control of Gaza City

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan is "strongly concerned" about Israel's decision to take control of Gaza City, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said.

The minister's statement came after Israel's security cabinet approved a plan to take over the northern city of the war-torn Gaza Strip, drawing criticism from other countries and the United Nations.

"Japan is strongly concerned that this decision will further exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza," Iwaya said, urging "all parties to return to negotiations" and to work toward a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

"Japan opposes any actions, such as this plan, that undermine the realization of a two-state solution" for Israel and Palestine, Iwaya said.

The conflict in the Palestinian region began after the militant group Hamas launched an attack in Israel and took hostages in October 2023, prompting massive Israeli retaliation. Many people in the Gaza Strip are facing starvation as the conflict continues.

1 Comment
Unfortunately I think Israel's past the point of caring about what other countries think. Whoever's really behind all this - hardcore military people, or some other group - seem to have decided that they might as well go scorched earth and just destroy as much as they can.

Course, the pro Israeli contingent on here will be salivating at the thought of yet more dead Gazans / Palestinians, but by and large international opinion has turned pretty strongly against Israel, even in countries which initially saw the issue in more complex terms because of the atrocity of October 7.

Israel is now basically taking the same stance as the current US administration: the more you criticise them, the more they double down and ramp up the extremism.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

