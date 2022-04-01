Japan confirms 1st coronavirus case among cabinet ministers

The government said Friday that Seiko Noda, minister in charge of gender equality and children's policies, has been infected with the novel coronavirus, the first confirmed case among incumbents of the Japanese cabinet.
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike the same day warned that the more transmissible BA.2 form of the Omicron variant has been becoming dominant "rapidly" in new infections recently in the capital.
Suspected cases of the subvariant in the seven days through March 21 accounted for around 52 percent, the metropolitan government said. On Friday, it confirmed 7,982 new COVID-19 cases, up around 700 from a week earlier.
Noda had a slight fever in the morning and later tested positive for the virus, according to the Cabinet Office. She was not in close contact with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other ministers.
Noda is in charge of launching a new government agency coordinating policies on children. Deliberations for the relevant bill will start after she recovers, said Tsuyoshi Takagi, Diet affairs chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
Noda will stay at home until April 11 at the earliest, said the Cabinet Office.
TARA TAN KITAOKA
Total lock down once and for all so that we can get rid OF BA2.
Monty
Who cares.
My company has almost every week someone who is positiv.
Move on and live with it, or lockdown yourself in your house for the rest of your life, because this virus will never dissapear.
sakurasuki
Is ministry position is special enough to make virus skip infection? Will virus treat people based on ministry position or not? Japanese or foreigner?
As long they are human there's chance for infection.