Japan confirms China set up buoy over its southern continental shelf

The Japanese government said Friday it has confirmed China has installed a buoy in the high seas over Japan's southern continental shelf in the Pacific Ocean, in a move that could further strain bilateral relations.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a news conference it was "regrettable" that China has set up a small buoy in the waters off Japan's western main island of Shikoku and north of the southernmost Okinotori Island "without explaining its purpose and other details."
The government has urged China not to undermine Japan's maritime interests, with Beijing responding that it installed the buoy to monitor tsunami and does not intend to infringe upon Tokyo's sovereignty over the continental shelf, the top government spokesman said.
Japan confirmed that the Chinese survey ship Xiang Yang Hong 22 set up the buoy in mid-June while monitoring the vessel as it sailed through Japan's exclusive economic zone in the East China Sea, a government source said. The open-sea area in question is surrounded by Japan's EEZ.
Last July, China installed another buoy inside Japan's exclusive economic zone near the Tokyo-controlled, Beijing-claimed uninhabited Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, prompting Japan to lodge a protest and demand its immediate removal.
China has been intensifying its military activities and maritime assertiveness in the regional waters, with Japan protesting against repeated intrusions by Chinese ships into Japanese waters around the Senkakus, which Beijing calls Diaoyu.© KYODO
4 Comments
Login to comment
WA4TKG
You know this is just the BEGINNING of whatever they plan to do next
isabelle
Any buoy illegally set up by China must be immediately removed. No statements about the situation being "regrettable", no waiting for (fallacious) explanations from the totalitarian menace: just do it.
China only understands firm action, and cannot be trusted in any way.
Bad Haircut
Hayashi was so alarmed he dropped his cigar.
リッチ
June to now and no investigation? If japan was concerned it would send someone to check it out and if it is military then remove it. These things always happen with counties and waters. Japan needs to start to get a long and act like the adult in the room when bully China is around. Stop playing the victim and start talking and taking the higher ground. Not complaining all the time. Seems they should investigate before wining about its installation.
GuruMick
A buoy ...is not anything sacred. ?
Japan must immediately launch a full scale armada invasion .!!!!!!
Or...just cut the rope holding the buoy .
Moonraker
They keep chipping away at Japan's (and others') resolve. They won't stop. But they will bleat about "correct actions" and maintaining peace and stability in the seas if you retaliate, even by removing the buoy (or shooting down the balloon, in other cases). Look at the troubles Australia and the Philippines have had with them. Time to take the grey-zone threats to China itself.