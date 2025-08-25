Japan confirms new construction moves by China in contested sea area

Japan's Foreign Ministry said Monday it has confirmed China is moving to construct a new structure in a contested area of the East China Sea, marking the 21st such structure confirmed in the area.

The construction, believed to be for Beijing's resource development activities, follows similar Chinese moves confirmed in May and June on the Chinese side of the median line between the shorelines of the two countries.

Masaaki Kanai, head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, once again strongly protested to the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo over the "unilateral" development.

The two countries agreed on joint gas development in the area in 2008, but negotiations have long been suspended.

Japan regards the median line as the demarcation line with China under domestic law, but Beijing says its exclusive economic zone extends much further.

© KYODO