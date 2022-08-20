Japan considers deploying long-range missiles to counter China: report

Japan is considering the deployment of 1,000 long-range cruise missiles to boost its counterattack capability against China, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday.
The missiles would be existing arms modified to extend their range from 100 km to 1,000 km, the daily said, citing government sources.
The arms, launched by ships or aircraft, would be stationed mainly around the southern Nansei islands and capable of reaching the coastal areas of North Korea and China, the Yomiuri said.
Representatives from Japan's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.
Japan, which interprets its war-renouncing postwar constitution to mean it may use its military only for self-defense, has stepped up its military spending and taken a more assertive strategy in recent years. But it has refrained from deploying long-range missiles, among its limits on weapons that can strike targets on foreign soil.
Regional tensions ratcheted up this month after a visit by Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, to Taiwan, which is self-ruled but claimed by China. Beijing launched missiles near Taiwan and into Japan's exclusive economic zone.© Thomson Reuters 2022.
7 Comments
WA4TKG
Why not.
Eleven
I think Japan has a secret and has rocket pointing at Chinese all the time. And many ninja spy in big cities too. I hope this a good lesson for readers from your friend Yuri.
Wesley
DO IT ALREADY !!
OssanAmerica
If China has missiles pointed at Japan, and we all know they do, Japan also having missiles pointed at China is the only thing that will keep China from ever firing them.
Fighto!
Excellent move.
It is vital that Japan has sufficient missiles to reliably hit the Asian continent - should they be needed. Because make no mistake: several of Japans enemies there have multiple missiles permanently trained on her.
Wesley
Gee, thanks for giving away the positions to the enemy, idiots.
Mr Kipling
So the US wants Japan to put missiles on or near a remote bunch of islands?
China is not a military threat to Japan. It is however an unbeatable economic threat to the USA hence the need for China to be an enemy.
Eleven
Yuri respectfully disagree. China wants to be number one in the world. It has grudge match with Japan. Many USA army base in Japan. China has eyes in Japan I think surely.
Redstorm
China is a military threat to Japan and we need to be able to defend ourselves against the sort of aggression that is happening in Ukraine.
painkiller
Won't happen, and not necessary anyway.
Japan carries the biggest stick in the East.
The USA military forces.
elephant200
China considering 3000+ missiles aiming at Japan in response!
Eleven
Stick no good against angry China. Trump want to take America out of Japan. Most Japanese think America should go home. Japan needs to look after number one.
Will happen, and very necessary anyway. I hope my lesson helps.
Peter14
The US has nothing to do with this but it is clear that some believe everything that everyone does is because of the US. Japan is doing this because of China.
China has militarized the South China sea by building islands and fortifying them with long range missiles, having missiles aimed at Taiwan, Japan and South Korea at all times. I would say China is a military threat to the entire region and everyone in it. China is also an economic threat to the entire world as it weaponized trade to coerce others like Japan, Australia, Lithuania and recently Taiwan.
Japan is simply leveling the field somewhat by getting long range missiles that can reply to China and North Korea should the need arise. That is fair enough but i would have more than 1000 in the stockpile. If a shooting war started that would be gone in a week. Make sure Japan can make 100% of the missiles domestically.