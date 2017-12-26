Japan considers refitting helicopter carrier for stealth fighters: gov't sources

Japan is considering refitting the Izumo helicopter carrier so that it can land U.S. Marines F-35B stealth fighters, government sources said on Tuesday, as Tokyo faces China's maritime expansion and North Korea's missile and nuclear development.
Japan has not had fully fledged aircraft carriers since its World War Two defeat in 1945.
Any refit of the Izumo would be aimed at preparing for a scenario in which runways in Japan had been destroyed by missile attacks, and at bolstering defence around Japan's southwestern islands, where China's maritime activity has increased.
Three government sources close to the matter said the Japanese government was keeping in sight the possible future procurement of F-35B fighter jets, which can take off and land vertically, as it looks into the remodelling of the Izumo.
The 248-meter Izumo, Japan's largest warship equipped with a flat flight deck, was designed with an eye to hosting F-35B fighters. Its elevator connecting the deck with the hangar can carry the aircraft, the sources said.
Possible refitting measures included adding a curved ramp at the end of the flight deck, improving the deck's heat resistance against jet burners, and reinforcing the ship's air traffic control capability, they said.
However, Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said the government was not taking any concrete steps towards refitting the Izumo.
"Regarding our defence posture, we are constantly conducting various examinations. But no concrete examination is under way on the introduction of F-35B or remodelling of Izumo-class destroyers," Onodera told reporters on Tuesday.
The Izumo has a sister ship called the Kaga.
Japan has frequently conducted joint drills with U.S. aircraft carriers in recent months to boost deterrence against North Korea.
One of the three government sources called such exercises "a great opportunity to see with our own eyes how the U.S. military operates their aircraft carriers" as Japan looks into the possible conversion of the Izumo into an aircraft carrier.
Regional tension has soared since North Korea conducted its sixth and largest nuclear test in September. Pyongyang said a month later it had successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile that could reach all of the U.S. mainland.
Japan is also wary of China's long-range missiles, and would like to secure measures to launch fighters from aircraft carriers in case runways operated by U.S. forces in Japan or by Japan's Air Self-Defense Force were destroyed by missiles.
Article 9 of Japan's pacifist constitution, if taken literally, bans the maintenance of armed forces. However, Japanese governments have interpreted it to allow a military exclusively for self-defense.
Owning an aircraft carrier could raise a question of constitutionality, the sources said, so the government is set to address the issue in its new National Defence Program Guidelines to be compiled by the end of 2018.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2017.
Burning Bush
For self defence of course.
Yubaru
Aircraft carriers are used to project power, there is no need for Japan to have one, even a tiny one!
extanker
It's what the thing was built for, it's about time they just came out and admitted it.
Schopenhauer
Japan can get out from the melancholy of the impotent by enforcing our military capability.
Wallace Fred
I'd like to clarify something. The only reason japan didn't go the way of the Germans as far as deep contrite apologies for atrocities along with reparations is American umbrella. The moment that umbrella is lifted, please kindly prepare to meet the demands of all nations affected.
OssanAmerica
Yes this writing was on the wall well before the Izumo/Kaga were even launched. I suppose they figured that if their region remained peaceful and without threats, they could just keep them as "helicopter carriers. High time that the ONLY Asian country to have ever operated aircraft carriers get back into the game. Difference of course being that Japan is on our side now and works closely with the US Navy. When the Izumo was launched the band played both the "Gunkan March" and "Anchors Aweigh".
Bintaro
I've been thinking for a while all this talk about defense and changing the constitution has nothing to do with North Korea. Everyone's looking in the wrong direction.
Kobe White Bar Owner
bang those drums ;o(
Strikebreaker555
Nations who seek international attention and recognition aquires Aircraft Carriers. For instance; Spain, UK, France, «Thailand», South Korea, USA, Russia and China! These countries specifically, seek to have a powerful influence on the world!
Countries like; Japan, Germany and Italy still have major constraints to their military powers, given the outcome of WW2. But also given the despicable brutality of the former Axis. It is thereby totally natural for these countries to follow up with the agreement after WW2, since they’re all indirectly and directly protected by NATO.
There’s no need to create hostile situations just to reincarnate a lost glory! That’s selfish and gives no consideration of history! Japan refitting the Izumo-carrier will inevitably lead to dangerous clashes with Russia and China.
Japan, who is 25,30 times smaller than China and approx 1,27 billion less populated should by all mean try to avoid actions that might trigger China. Uppgrading Izumo will definitely see actions from Beijing!
inkochi
If making a statement was what what they wanted to do, it is much cheaper to rent a couple of buses and transport Diet members to Yasukuni.
Anyway, just 10 jets and seemingly no accommodation for the planned helicopters, and so on; plus the provision that Izumo can become a stand in if land bases are attacked or nuked. They seem to like this plan.
As though this was not the plan all along!!!
Um, my taxes and yours are paying for all of this too.
Schopenhauer
To silence the rude words and provocations of our neighbors, it is necessary to equip us with good arms.