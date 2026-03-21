Japan could consider Hormuz minesweeping if ceasefire reached, minister says

Japan could consider deploying its military for minesweeping in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil supplies, if a ceasefire is reached in the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Sunday.
"If there were to be a complete ceasefire, hypothetically speaking, then things like minesweeping could come up," Motegi said during a Fuji TV program. "This is purely hypothetical, but if a ceasefire were established and naval mines were creating an obstacle, then I think that would be something to consider."
Japan's military actions are limited under its postwar pacifist constitution, but 2015 security legislation allows Japan to use its Self-Defense Forces overseas if an attack, including on a close security partner, threatens Japan's survival and no other means are available to address it.
Tokyo has no immediate plans to seek arrangements to allow passage through the Strait of Hormuz for stranded Japanese vessels, Motegi said, adding it was "extremely important" to create conditions that allow all ships to navigate through the narrow waterway, the conduit for a fifth of the world's oil shipments.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told Japan's Kyodo news agency on Friday that he had spoken to Motegi about potentially letting Japanese-related vessels pass through the strait.
Japan gets around 90% of its oil shipments via the strait, which Tehran has largely closed during the war, now in its fourth week. A spike in global oil prices has prompted Japan and other countries to release oil from their reserves.
U.S. President Donald Trump met Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday, urging her to "step up" as he presses allies - so far unsuccessfully - to send warships to help open the strait.
Takaichi told reporters after the Washington summit that she had briefed Trump on what support Japan could and could not provide in the strait under its laws.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
3 Comments
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OssanAmerica
That's basically a done deal. The question is whether the JSDF will send tanker escorts either before or after a cease fire.
kohakuebisu
Why would Iran mine a Strait it is letting Chinese and other countries' ships through?
I reckon we are 48 hours off yet another t@co and the USA will look foolish again. Just like when Trump said this was all won in the first hour and then begged for other countries to send ships, including Japan who cannot legally send them.
BeerDeliveryGuy
In exchange for bilateral Alaskan oil reserves, advanced AI chips production in the USA, access to Russian LNG, strengthened US presence in the Indo-Pacific, lower tariffs on Japanese cars.
Seems like a fair deal.
If Japan wants to be an international player; gotta step up to the plate.
I’m actually surprised that Trump failed to strong arm Takaichi into deployment of destroyers and “helicopter destroyers” under the collective self-defense act.