Councilwomen says her ouster shows gender bias in politics

A councilwoman who was ousted from the town assembly in a popular Japanese hot springs resort after accusing the mayor of sexual assault said Friday her case highlights the problems of male-dominated small town politics in which women are often silenced.
Shoko Arai, the only woman in the 12-member assembly in the town of Kusatsu, Gunma Prefecture, was voted out of office in a Dec 6 referendum initiated by the mayor and his supporters.
Arai accused Mayor Nobutada Kuroiwa in an online book in November 2019 of forcing her to have sex in his office in 2015. In December 2019, the town assembly voted to expel Arai, but the decision was overturned by the Gunma prefectural government.
Kuroiwa and assemblymen supporting him then collected signatures to hold a town referendum, arguing that Arai falsely accused the mayor of sexual assault, disgracing the assembly and hurting the town's reputation. Arai lost her seat in the referendum by a vote of 2,542 to 208.
The case is seen as an example of how women who raise their voices over alleged sexual assaults are often treated in Japan. It is extremely rare for victims of assault to go public.
Arai on Friday said she stands by her allegation and will keep fighting for women and other minorities so they can speak out without feeling intimidated.
"The mayor abused his power to remove a person inconvenient to him, to kick me out of Kusatsu, and he is even trying to destroy my life," Arai said at a news conference.
"Kusatsu is a small town, and they can easily figure out who signed the petition or voted (in the referendum). It's like everyone is being watched," she said.
Most of the assemblymen are owners of hot spring hotels and other businesses and employ many town residents, she said.
Kuroiwa has defended her dismissal, saying the referendum was a difficult but unavoidable choice to protect the town's reputation as well as his own.
Kuroiwa on Monday called Arai's allegation "100% a lie and fabrication" and said there was not even room for an argument over whether there was consensual sex. "There was absolutely nothing at all," he said.
Kuroiwa is seeking a criminal investigation of Arai as well as defamation damages in a civil suit. He accused her of making false allegations against him to pressure him to change a decision over a hot springs policy.
Japan ranks among the lowest in international gender equality scales, with women still expected to prioritize homemaking, child rearing and subservience to husbands over career advancement.
Japan especially lags in women's advancement in politics. Women account of less than 10% of lawmakers in the lower house, the more powerful of parliament's two chambers, and about 20% in the upper house. About 40% of local assemblies have no female members or only one.
Two members of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's 20-member cabinet are women.
Mari Miura, a Sofia University professor of women's studies, said women in local assemblies have often been targeted and faced discrimination.
Many leadership positions in small towns are rotated among influential local men, and typically only heads of families, usually men, vote, Miura said. "So it's as if there is no female participation in politics."
Arai said she initially thought of keeping the alleged sexual assault to herself, thinking police in the town were connected to the mayor and wouldn't handle her case.
Since her ouster, she has received some support from women's rights activists. Women's groups calling for a quota system recently submitted a petition urging major political parties to increase the number of female candidates in the next general election.
"Women should be able to raise our voices when we are treated unjustly. I will not give up and will keep fighting," Arai said.© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
8 Comments
Login to comment
Burning Bush
She’s willing to tell her story in a online book (for money) but unwilling to file a complaint with the police.
That’s why the townsfolk booted her out in a referendum.
It was not the accusation itself, but the way she made her accusation.
Society has a process for these things, go to the police.
Yubaru
And you know that she didnt go? Please provide links to support your assumption, so everyone can read it instead of hearing it and assuming it's true.
She'll have her day in court.
Asiaman7
Kudos to her for the courage to stand against the establishment, if there is truth to her accusation.
simon g
Arai said she initially thought of keeping the alleged sexual assault to herself, thinking police in the town were connected to the mayor and wouldn't handle her case.
And she would most likely be correct.
Kuroiwa should have told her to file the complaint not have her driven out of the assembly. like you said society has a process for these things, go to the police.
Cricky
It's a messy situation in a small town, police action, well the police are not the best at investigation particularly rape cases, more likely to be asked to reenact the situation with a police officer filming it on his camera. And the victim blaming! Well if and if the police were trained and capable that would soon become apparent. To top it off the Mayor got her voted out? With no investigation from authorities? So that says a lot about justice in Japan.
Do the hustle
I would have thought just the handful of women in politics showed the gender bias.
sensei258
He forced her to have sex and she didn't run to the police? She puts it in a book years later? Just because you agreed to have sex, doesn't mean it's an assault later after you've learned to regret it.
noriahojanen
The case is not really about gender issues or discrimination although media outlets like to make up a narrative in that way (even like to label Japan as a chauvinist nation). The problem has more to do with sloppy procedures done by both sides over the allegation. Ms Arai should have reported to the police instead of publishing the story while Mayor Kuroiwa should have awaited an inquiry by the authorities, or have filed libel lawsuit, prior to attempts to remove her from the assembly.
Burning Bush
The fact that the lost in the referendum shows that even the women in the town don't believe her story.
dagon
These are the same people receiving the lion's share of that sweet GoTo subsidy money from the working public's taxes.
Pacificpilot
We were planning to visit that area but now we will only go if the Mayor is ousted and Arai san is reinstated. Shoko Arai should file a criminal complaint against the mayor. Japanese male politicians need to grow up and become educated about racial and gender equality.