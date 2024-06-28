Japan court allows disclosure on controversial prosecutor retirement

A Japanese district court on Thursday ruled to allow the disclosure of records of discussions leading up to an unprecedented government decision in 2020 to extend the retirement age of a high-ranking prosecutor deemed close to then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his aides.

Records of discussions inside the Justice Ministry over Hiromu Kurokawa, then No. 2 prosecutor and head of the Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office, have been sought in a lawsuit after the ministry rejected an information disclosure request on the grounds that it had not compiled such records in the first place.

The lawsuit was brought in January 2022 by Hiroshi Kamiwaki, a professor at Kobe Gakuin University, who argued that creating such records is an "obligation" under a public records management law.

According to a written complaint and other sources, the government's past stance was that prosecutors were not subject to a public servants law that allows for delaying retirement by up to one year. But in January 2020, it changed its interpretation so that it would apply to prosecutors.

The move allowed Kurokawa to serve six months longer than his initially expected retirement date in February 2020 at the age of 63, fueling speculation that the extension reflected the government's intention to put him on course to become prosecutor general.

In the lawsuit, the government admitted to the existence of a document showing the change of interpretation. But it asserted that the document was unrelated to Kurokawa's case.

In handing down the ruling, Presiding Judge Atsushi Tokuchi dismissed most of the government's decision not to disclose documents as illegal and said it is "reasonable" to think that the change in the law's interpretation "can only be for the purpose of extending Mr. Kurokawa's retirement age."

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference later in the day that the government will "appropriately deal with" the ruling, after studying it inside the Justice Ministry.

The issue of raising the retirement age of a prosecutor was controversial at the time, with observers concerned that the Cabinet could gain undue influence over the judiciary.

Despite having his retirement age extended, Kurokawa resigned in May 2020 as superintending prosecutor of the Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office after it came to light he had played mahjong for money with news reporters.

Kurokawa, who later faced a summary indictment, a simplified proceeding that skips court proceedings and applies to less serious offenses, was slapped with a fine of 200,000 yen ($1,200) for gambling.

