Court rules July election vote gap constitutional

A Japanese court ruled Friday that July's upper house election was constitutional despite a disparity of up to 3.00 times in the weight of a single vote between the most and least populated constituencies.

The ruling was the third related to the July 21 House of Councillors election after two groups of lawyers filed suits with 14 high courts and their branches across Japan. It is the first time that the vote disparity of the election has been judged to be constitutional.

The Akita branch of the Sendai High Court also turned down a female plaintiff's demand that the election result in the Akita electoral district, northeastern Japan, be nullified.

"The state of disparity was not to the extent that it would generate an issue of unconstitutionality," Presiding Judge Naoyuki Shiomi said in handing down the ruling.

The plaintiff's side immediately appealed the ruling.

This month, the Takamatsu and Sapporo high courts ruled the disparity was in a "state of unconstitutionality," but stopped short of nullifying results in their local districts.

In the July election, Miyagi Prefecture had the largest number of voters per seat, while Fukui Prefecture had the fewest. In Akita, the vote weight disparity was 1.34.

The overall vote disparity was reduced from 3.08 in the previous upper house election in 2016 after Japan's parliament passed legislation in 2018 to narrow such gaps by adding six seats to the chamber and redrawing constituencies.

© KYODO