Japan court upholds age limits for running for public office

A Japanese court on Friday ruled that regulations setting a minimum age to run for public office are constitutional, rejecting claims by plaintiffs currently in their 20s seeking to lower the threshold.

During the trial at the Tokyo District Court, the government argued that political activities require a considerable level of knowledge and experience, saying it is reasonable to use age, which reflects social experience, as a standard when determining eligibility to run for office.

Under Japan's public office election law, candidates for prefectural governors or the House of Councillors must be at least 30, while those running for mayor or the House of Representatives must be at least 25.

The six plaintiffs filed their candidacies in nationwide local elections in 2023, including the Kanagawa gubernatorial race and the Kagoshima prefectural assembly election, but their applications were rejected because of their age, according to the lawsuit.

Japan lowered the age of adulthood from 20 to 18 in 2022, which also extended voting rights to 18-year-olds. However, the minimum eligible age for candidacy remained unchanged.

