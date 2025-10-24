 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan court upholds age limits for running for public office

1 Comment
TOKYO

A Japanese court on Friday ruled that regulations setting a minimum age to run for public office are constitutional, rejecting claims by plaintiffs currently in their 20s seeking to lower the threshold.

During the trial at the Tokyo District Court, the government argued that political activities require a considerable level of knowledge and experience, saying it is reasonable to use age, which reflects social experience, as a standard when determining eligibility to run for office.

Under Japan's public office election law, candidates for prefectural governors or the House of Councillors must be at least 30, while those running for mayor or the House of Representatives must be at least 25.

The six plaintiffs filed their candidacies in nationwide local elections in 2023, including the Kanagawa gubernatorial race and the Kagoshima prefectural assembly election, but their applications were rejected because of their age, according to the lawsuit.

Japan lowered the age of adulthood from 20 to 18 in 2022, which also extended voting rights to 18-year-olds. However, the minimum eligible age for candidacy remained unchanged.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

 candidates for prefectural governors or the House of Councillors must be at least 30, while those running for mayor or the House of Representatives must be at least 25.

As matter of fact cabinet member average age are always beyond 60s

https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/15449856

For elected officials the average is around 55s

https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14473640

.

No surprise, since Japan is seniority based system society.

https://onestepbeyond.co.jp/blogs/the-role-of-age-and-seniority-in-japanese-business-culture/

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Basics of Investing in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Events for November 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Events for November 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 21 – Oct. 27)

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Urabandai: A Peaceful Autumn Escape in Fukushima

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Meet Men in Japan: Dating Tips for Foreign Women

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan Will Raise Visa Fees and Departure Tax in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sanae Takaichi: What Japan’s First Female PM’s Leadership Means For Women & Families

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Kiyosumi Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Kaki Recipe: Halloween Persimmon Fruit Cake

Savvy Tokyo