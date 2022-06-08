Japan criticizes Russia for suspending fishing pact

Japan on Wednesday criticized Russia's announcement that it is suspending an agreement allowing Japanese to fish in waters near disputed islands, as relations between the countries deteriorate over the war in Ukraine.
The fishing deal has been in place since 1998 and allows Japanese fishing boats to operate around the Russian-held Kurils, which Japan also claims and calls the Northern Territories, in exchange for payments from Japan based on catch quotas and other conditions negotiated annually.
Its suspension, apparently in response to Japan's sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, raises concern about the safety of Japanese fishing boats in the area. Prior to the agreement, Russian authorities had seized and sometimes shot at Japanese boats.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said it was "regrettable that Russia one-sidedly announced it is suspending the cooperation in this manner." He criticized Moscow for blaming Japan's failure to fund unrelated development projects on Sakhalin, Russia's largest island in the Pacific and not part of the territory claimed by Tokyo.
Japan has provided development funds for Sakhalin for years as part of its efforts to improve ties with Russia. Matsuno acknowledged that Tokyo had not made its latest payment for the Sakhalin projects, but it wasn't immediately clear if it was related to the sanctions.
Matsuno said Tokyo will pursue negotiations to ensure safe operations of Japanese boats under the pact.
"We will do our utmost to protect the safety of the Japanese fishing operation," he said.
The area is a rich fishing ground for pollack, Okhotsk mackerel and octopus.
The fishing safety pact is one of four fisheries agreements near the disputed waters. Negotiations on two others - one involving Russian salmon and another seaweed - were settled earlier this year, while a fourth deal to decide catch quotas in each other's economic waters is set for December.
The territorial dispute has prevented the two countries from signing a peace treaty formally ending their World War II hostilities. Russia has already scrapped peace treaty negotiations with Japan in response to the sanctions.
Also Wednesday, Japan's Defense Ministry said four suspected Russian fighter jets flew over the Sea of Japan toward Japanese airspace west of the island of Hokkaido on Tuesday night, causing Japan's Air Self-Defense Force to scramble its fighter jets.
They did not violate Japanese airspace, the ministry said in a statement.
Japan quickly joined the United States and Europe in imposing sanctions against Russia and providing support for Ukraine after Russia's invasion. It fears the crisis may embolden China to increase its assertiveness in the region.© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Bronco
Japan is not paying as per the agreements.
To be technically precise, Japan is paying into frozen accounts that Russia can't access.
Does Japan honestly expect Russia to fulfill its end of the deal after Japan has frozen the payments?
Of course if Japan pays in roubles than fishing can resume.
TokyoLiving
Dear Japan, stop doing silly things to please the imperialist whims of the US, it is better for you to have good relations with Russia if one day you want to recover at least half of your northern territories..
Septim Dynasty
Japan is weak. It can't do shiet!!
China recently installed oil platforms in the contested EEZ, and Japan can't even do a thing. The US doesn't even help with Senkaku disputes.
Monty
They are 100% Pro Russia.
Strangerland
Then why do my anti-Russia comments not get deleted?
I have no particular love for them - I usually end up banned when I'm posting - but that won't stop me from pointing out how silly your assertion is. You have clearly misjudged the reason your posts are being deleted.
William Bjornson
"Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said it was "regrettable that Russia one-sidedly announced it is suspending the cooperation in this manner.""
The world of 'foreign policy' must be a strange one indeed where 'hostile speech and abuse' is, somehow, expected to be rewarded with 'co-operation'... Choice: Laugh or Cry...
Monty
Strangerland
