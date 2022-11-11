Gov't decides to investigate Unification Church

The Japanese government decided Friday to investigate the Unification Church, with a view to requesting that a court consider stripping the controversial organization of its status as a religious corporation with tax benefits.
The decision was announced by culture minister Keiko Nagaoka, who explained that the Unification Church has been ordered to pay damages of at least 1.4 billion yen in 22 civil lawsuits.
Nagaoka said the group is worthy of investigation under the Religious Corporations Law as it is "suspected of wielding great influence and inflicting widespread damage" -- one of the conditions agreed on by an expert panel.
The Cultural Affairs Agency plans to formulate questions to be put to the religious group before officially starting the investigation.
The Unification Church was founded by a staunch anti-communist in South Korea in 1954.
The group, now formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, is notorious for "spiritual sales," in which it pressures people to buy vases and other items at exorbitant prices through the use of threats.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose approval ratings have been struggling due partly to his handling of the issue of the Unification Church's influence, has instructed the culture minister to begin a probe into the organization.
The prime minister has also said that the government will revise laws related to consumer contracts in an attempt to assist victims of the church and related bills will be submitted during the ongoing parliamentary session through December.
The Cultural Affairs Agency has asked the expert panel to set conditions for the questioning in order to avoid the impression that it is arbitrarily targeting the Unification Church and infringing on religious freedom.
The Unification Church would still be able to operate if it were deprived of its status as a religious corporation.© KYODO
Michael Machida
... but it is the Japanese Government who is and was a member of the cult. And they are going to investigate what they already have been a huge part of? Me thinks we need a third party to investigate.
dagon
I was under the impression the investigation had already begun.
I suppose that was the "eyeing, with a look toward, exploratory meetings about" stage.
First order of business: How long do we have to pretend to be investigating the UC before this passes out of headlines and we can quietly conclude there were some "irregularities", have some apologies and bows and vows, and go back to business as usual?
Mr Kipling
Remember, none of this would have happened, and many people would continue to be swindled if not for the drastic actions of Tetsuya Yamagami.
thepersoniamnow
Ahhh, after giving them and the LDP members plenty of time to burn their docs, throw out photos and destroy evidence of corruption, you announce in the news that the very political group that they infiltrated and have members in, will be investigated by the same groups government??
What a joke.
The Avenger
Without the protection of their LDP Godfather their racket is being crushed.
Why the **** do so many countries give “churches” tax exemption if they are being run like businesses?
Aly Rustom
This coming on the heels of a month ago when we discovered that more than half of the ruling party were in bed with these muppets???
The extent to which the gov looks down on the intellect of the public NEVER ceases to amaze me.
wallace
The LDP receives massive donations from private business companies.
Yubaru
Just like AUM, when it morphed itself into Adelph. All they will lose in reality is their tax breaks, which in my opinion ALL religious organizations should have removed.
What do they provide to the people, other than a place to practice their "faith" and donate their hard earned cash in the belief that someone by giving them money they will find peace, if not now, in their belief of the after life?
Before my father-in-law died, he had a cousin who pushed him into believing (long story short) that if he joined this one religious cult, they would cure him of cancer. BUT, he had to (cough,cough,cough) make a donation to the cult, so they could put an "altar" in the house, and then pay extra money for a "special" glass, that when filled with their "holy water" which he would drink from, three times a day, would cure him. The glass cost something like ￥15,000, the holy water, like ￥2,000 per bottle, and the paper sutras, he had to pay something like ￥5,000 once a week for anything to "really" work. They even generously "offered" to take care of his funeral and all expenses, if he let them take all the "koden" (funeral money) and if he turned over his estate. All in the name of his "life after death" and getting "cured" of cancer.
They prey on the weakest and neediest in the community.
Fortunately for us, my wife, myself, and the rest of the family, interceded and my father-in-law was fleeced for around ￥500,000 to ￥1,000,000 or so. It was a relative who was the cause so at first no one thought anything about it.
My father-in-law passed away from literally have a buildup of mold in one of his lungs, and complications from cancer as well.
I literally returned the altar and all the other junk to the cults HUGE meeting place, and people there had apoplexy when I did. They literally ran after me, trying to get me to take it back. (This is a literal summarization of a much longer and convoluted episode relating how these cults are devil incarnate!)