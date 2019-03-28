Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan decorates ex-U.S. Vice President Cheney for boosting alliance

1 Comment
WASHINGTON

Japan has recognized former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney for his contribution to strengthening the bilateral security alliance.

In a ceremony in Washington on Wednesday, Japanese Ambassador to the United States Shinsuke Sugiyama presented the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun to Cheney, who was vice president from 2001 to 2009 under President George W Bush.

In a speech, Cheney, who also served as defense secretary from 1989 to 1993 under President George HW Bush, underscored the significance of the United States' alliance with Japan.

Cheney said that in the face of new strategic challenges in the Asia-Pacific and beyond, "I have no doubt that our alliance will remain as steady and constant" as before.

He said Tokyo and Washington have built a relationship of shared interest and values, as well as deepened trust as two friends.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Live

This Family Restaurant with Flamingos In It Has Twitter Talking

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 30-31

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Depression In Japan: Reaching Out When Things Are ‘Not OK’

Savvy Tokyo

Castles

Hikone Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Learn

Apartment Hunter: Words for Your Quest to Move in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Live

Managing the Cost of Healthcare in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Explore

Muji is Opening Its First Japanese Hotel in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog