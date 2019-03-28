Japan decorates ex-U.S. Vice President Cheney for boosting alliance

Japan has recognized former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney for his contribution to strengthening the bilateral security alliance.

In a ceremony in Washington on Wednesday, Japanese Ambassador to the United States Shinsuke Sugiyama presented the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun to Cheney, who was vice president from 2001 to 2009 under President George W Bush.

In a speech, Cheney, who also served as defense secretary from 1989 to 1993 under President George HW Bush, underscored the significance of the United States' alliance with Japan.

Cheney said that in the face of new strategic challenges in the Asia-Pacific and beyond, "I have no doubt that our alliance will remain as steady and constant" as before.

He said Tokyo and Washington have built a relationship of shared interest and values, as well as deepened trust as two friends.

