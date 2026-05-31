Koizumi takes veiled swipe at China at security forum

Japan's Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi delivers a speech during the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on May 31, 2026

Japan's defense minister took a veiled swipe at China on Sunday, pledging to keep strengthening the military despite Beijing's criticism of Tokyo's increasingly muscular security stance.

Under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Japan has quickened its pivot towards a more proactive defense policy, further shaking off -- with U.S. encouragement -- its pacifist outlook in place since the end of World War II.

The change has drawn frequent rebukes from Beijing, which has accused Tokyo of following a reckless policy of "new militarism" that could destabilize the region.

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi hit back on Sunday, saying "nothing could be further from the truth".

"Think about it. There is a country that has a huge arsenal of nuclear weapons and strategic bombers," Koizumi said at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

"Japan has neither of such weapons. And yet, Japan is labelled (as) 'new militarism.' Isn't it strange?" he said, without mentioning China by name.

China is thought to possess hundreds of nuclear warheads and has been rapidly developing its military in recent years.

A diplomatic spat between the Asian rivals has been rumbling since Takaichi suggested in November that Japan might intervene militarily if China were to attempt to seize Taiwan, the self-ruled island that Beijing claims is part of its territory.

Koizumi said that China was expanding its military capabilities "without sufficient transparency" and that its military activities were "a matter of serious concern for Japan".

Tokyo would "steadily build up its defense capabilities and make continuous updates with a high degree of transparency", including in the fields of artificial intelligence, unmanned systems as well as cyber and space defense, he said.

"Japan's past as a peace-loving nation has been valued by the region and by international community. This fact will not be shaken by false claims, because it is a fact," he said.

In a meeting with his Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro, the two countries confirmed that Japan would aim to transfer Abukuma-class destroyers and TC-90 aircraft to the Southeast Asian nation during Japan's fiscal year 2027, a Philippine statement said.

Manila has been eyeing the Abukuma-class vessels -- which are being retired by Japan -- for some time, with the military sending a contingent to examine them in 2025.

The countries have been deepening defense ties in the shadow of China's naval ambitions, announcing that they will discuss intelligence sharing and open maritime border talks condemned by Beijing as an "illegal" violation of its expansive territorial claims.

The Shangri-La Dialogue is Asia's top defense forum, bringing together security officials and experts from about 45 countries.

In contrast to Japan -- and its ally the United States -- China has sent a watered-down delegation that does not include its defense minister, Dong Jun, for the second year running.

Koizumi said he was "feeling sad that we were unable to have the opportunity to have a meeting this time".

© 2026 AFP