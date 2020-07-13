Japan defense review slams China's virus 'disinformation'

China has been spreading "disinformation" about the coronavirus and its naval activities are a matter of "grave" concern, Japan said in its annual defense review published Tuesday.
After a period of warming relations between the two Asian powers last year, ties have cooled in recent months amid international souring of sentiment on China over the virus and Beijing's imposition of a national security law on Hong Kong.
The closely watched paper on Japan's defense policy accused China of "propaganda efforts... including the spread of disinformation" over the virus, which first broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
A Japanese defense official presenting the report cited as examples comments made on Twitter by China's foreign ministry that US forces may have brought the virus to Wuhan, as well as claims that Chinese herbal medicines can treat the disease.
China has "relentlessly continued its unilateral attempts to change the status quo by coercion in the sea around the Senkaku islands", the review says, referring to disputed islets the Chinese call the Diaoyu.
This is a "grave matter of concern", Japan said, adding that Beijing "has sustained a high-level defense budget without transparency over more than 30 years".
The United States has ramped up pressure on Chinese activities in the South China Sea, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo branding Beijing's pursuit of resources there illegal.
China hit back on Tuesday, attacking Pompeo's claims as "unjustified".
In general the coronavirus pandemic would divert military resources to domestic crises, but could also lead to greater "strategic competition among countries", the 596-page report suggested.
On North Korea, the report repeated its assessment that the rogue state "has already miniaturized nuclear weapons to fit ballistic missile warheads".© 2020 AFP
smithinjapan
Ie. We really screwed up on the Aegis thing and it's too late to back out, so we've gotta play up the defense angle in order to justify going ahead again.
Pukey2
We, along with USA, aren't doing too well with the virus. I know, let's talk about China.
Cricky
Think both governments need each other to prop up their disingenuous attempts at friendship. I can only say people like each other governments don't.
mmwkdw
Prepare for War between US (& it's Allies) and China.
rgcivilian1
re article: China hit back on Tuesday, attacking Pompeo's claims as "unjustified".
Yet again China has proven it is dishonest when it can't keep an written and signed document agreement regarding HK. with the UK and a Tribunal final decision regarding the disputed waters. All other nations have been at peace except yes China, when they have no reason to do so especially in today's day and age. But getting back to the virus, lets just call it for what the real name is SARS2, not the bogus bought WHO camp in Wuhan that made the name Coronavirus and then later the sell out media CDC named it COVID19. What a farce, it is SARS2.