Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono speaks at an auction of discarded Self-Defense Forces equipment at his ministry in Tokyo on Sunday. Photo: KYODO
politics

Defense agency holds 1st auction of discarded SDF equipment

4 Comments
TOKYO

The first-ever auction of discarded Self-Defense Forces equipment, including items from a training vessel decommissioned in spring, was held Sunday by an agency affiliated with Japan's Defense Ministry.

The Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency auction, aimed at finding new ways to secure financial resources, included the steering wheel of the training vessel Yamayuki as well as a three-item set of a pilot's helmet, oxygen mask and bag. The auction generated a total of 5.82 million yen in sales, excluding tax.

The ship's steering wheel was sold for 520,000 yen after a starting bid of 20,000 yen, while the helmet set sold for 660,000 yen, the highest of all the items, following a starting bid of 30,000 yen.

"We have sold (such equipment) as scrap metal until now, but if interested parties claim them and they sell, it'll be killing two birds with one stone," Defense Minister Taro Kono said at the opening of the auction held at the ministry's headquarters in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward.

Around 450 participants were chosen by lottery from 590 applicants, but only 176 attended after Kono requested those living outside of Tokyo to refrain from participating due to a resurgence of the novel coronavirus in the capital.

"The items sold for more than I was expecting," Kono told reporters following the auction, indicating plans to consult with the Finance Ministry to use the funds to improve the living and working conditions of SDF personnel.

The Defense Ministry is aiming to hold more auctions, both online and live, in the future.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Why not just have a big garage sale in front of Shinjuku station?

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

I would honestly buy a Kawasaki KLX 250 motorcycle used by JGSDF reconnaissance units if they'd sell them at auctions. This is actually a nice idea, there are lots of people who'd pay good money for surplus military equipment.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Those Mitsubishi army jeeps, which I've never seen on civvy plates, would be a hot ticket, too.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Why not just have a big garage sale in front of Shinjuku station?

Becsuse it would contribute to more covid 19 infections. The thing you are supposed to be against... @hamburger

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I would buy a tank if they are planning on auctioning any. Always fancied one.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

