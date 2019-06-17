Defense minister apologizes over Aegis deployment survey errors

Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya, left, apologizes to Akita Gov Norihisa Satake at the prefectural government office on Monday for measurement errors committed by his ministry during a geographical survey conducted in connection with the selection of a location for hosting Aegis Ashore missile launchers.

Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya apologized Monday to Akita Gov Norihisa Satake for the ministry's faulty geographical survey that was used to select the northeastern prefecture as a candidate site for hosting a U.S-developed missile defense system.

Iwaya said the Defense Ministry will re-examine other potential sites in the northeastern region of Tohoku and consider using external experts for on-site measuring after numerical mistakes were found in peak elevation angles in the geographical survey calculated based on Google Earth map data.

"I deeply apologize. I have instructed (officials) to be thorough in preventing a recurrence," Iwaya told Satake at the prefectural government building.

The apology came a week after the Akita governor had criticized the ministry's erroneous survey in connection with the deployment of the land-based Aegis Ashore missile defense system, saying, "We are back to square one on this issue."

"I feel sad rather than disappointed," Satake told Iwaya. "I would like the Defense Ministry to take this as setting out again from behind the starting line."

Iwaya said the ministry will take over a month to carry out the re-examination and review related data.

Despite the review, however, the ministry has suggested that it will not change its position that a Ground Self-Defense Force training area in Akita's Araya district is suitable for associated infrastructure.

The defense minister sought the governor's understanding over the need to deploy the missile defense system, saying, "We believe Aegis Ashore is essential."

The ministry, which intends to deploy two batteries to counter the threat of North Korean missiles, has listed another GSDF exercise area straddling Abu and Hagi in Yamaguchi Prefecture and the Araya district as potential sites for the ground-based system.

Satake told reporters after the meeting that he cannot accept at this point the ministry's explanation for its selection of the GSDF area in Akita as a potential site for the anti-ballistic missile system.

The ministry has said the incorrect information was released after peak elevation angles were calculated based on figures measured by a ruler without noticing that the scales of maps used for checking the height and distance were different.

In the geographical survey released in May, it checked the elevation angles at nine out of 19 candidate locations in the Tohoku region for possible deployment.

But the angles for all nine locations were miscalculated as steeper than they actually are. Areas close to high mountains that block radio waves emitted by radar are viewed as undesirable for the missile system.

In the meeting with the defense minister, Satake expressed concern that the Araya district might already have been selected as a candidate site before the survey was conducted.

Akita Mayor Motomu Hozumi said after meeting Iwaya later in the day that it is likely to take two or three years for the city to make a decision on whether to approve the Aegis Ashore deployment.

Hozumi expressed concern that the defense system's tracking radar could be directed at local residences on the east side of the proposed site during his talks with Iwaya, who admitted that could happen.

During the meeting with Satake, Iwaya said the ministry is arranging to defer the booking of expenses related to the deployment, including for site preparation work, in its budgetary requests for the next fiscal year starting April. Budgetary requests will be submitted by ministries and agencies to the Finance Ministry in late August.

Yamaguchi Gov Tsugumasa Muraoka also reacted to the ministry's blunder during a prefectural assembly session on Monday.

Muraoka said this kind of faulty information "could shake public confidence in the central government" and he plans to urge Iwaya to make sure that such a problem will never happen again when the minister visits the prefecture in the near future.

"Correctness of data is a basic premise. There will be trouble if that can't be ensured," Muraoka told reporters after the assembly session.

