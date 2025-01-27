 Japan Today
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrives at the Pentagon in Washington on Monday. . Image: AP/Kevin Wolf
politics

Japan defense chief arranging talks with new U.S. counterpart Hesgeth

6 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said Tuesday he is seeking to hold talks with new U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, as Japan looks to solidify its relationship with the administration of President Donald Trump amid China's rise and North Korea's expanding ties with Russia.

"Amid the heightened severity of the global security environment, the Japan-U.S. alliance is becoming even more important," Nakatani told a press conference in Tokyo.

Nakatani said the Japanese government is arranging talks.

The U.S. Senate on Friday narrowly confirmed Hegseth, a former Fox News Channel host and combat veteran, to be Trump's defense secretary.

"We will work with our partners and allies to deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific," Hegseth said during his nomination hearing.

Regarding North Korea's latest test of strategic cruise missiles, Nakatani said the government will continue close cooperation with the United States and South Korea, among others, to look into the launch.

North Korea said Sunday it test-fired the missiles the previous day, its first such launches since the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Good luck. Someone will need to hold his hand and show him what to do. His last job as a Fox employee doesnt really transfer to defense secretary.

I would be waiting till other nations deal with him first, so he gets some idea of what hes doing. Dont be the guinea pig for everyone else. Remember this guy has no experience or qualifications for the position he holds. Worst pick ever, by the worst president ever. Seen like that it makes perfect sense.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

It's like herding cats.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Hide the drinks cabinet.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Feel sorry for Japan, there is only one word: pathetic. It shows no dignity

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Love to anti American left commentators, lol

Good on him for meeting a true leader an actual man and not a Trans!

America is back the Marxist lost! Trump is your daddy now!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Trump is testament of what America represents on the world stage on a cultural and social level today. Sorry, we could not be farther than that :) Hegseth who?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

