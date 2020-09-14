Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Kono instructs SDF what to do on UFO sightings

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono on Monday instructed the Self-Defense Forces what to do if they sight unidentified aerial objects that could potentially pose a threat to national security.

Kono asked SDF members, who are in charge of protecting Japan's airspace, to record on camera any such phenomenon they may detect and to analyze it as much as possible.

Kono has said in the past, "Frankly speaking, I don't believe in UFOs."

His instruction, which also calls for analyses on receiving such information from the public, came after his meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper in Guam late last month, during which the issue was brought up as a potential new area of Japan-U.S. security cooperation.

So far, there have been no known cases of SDF members encountering UFOs, according to the Defense Ministry.

In early August, the U.S. Department of Defense announced the establishment of an Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force. The creation of the unit came after the Pentagon authorized in April the release of three videos capturing "unidentified aerial phenomena" that had already been circulating among the public.

Following the release of the clips, Kono suggested he would also come up with procedures for the SDF when detecting such aerial objects.

The procedures were formulated also in consideration that the SDF may encounter unconventional aircraft on the back of advancing drone technology, according to the ministry.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Notify Prime Minister ET immediately.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Kono has said in the past, "Frankly speaking, I don't believe in UFOs."

As UFO stands for an unidentified flying object, the definition covers anything other than extraterritorial spacecraft.

I hear the speculation that Japan's SDF has discussed even drafted an unofficial guideline for possible Godzilla's invasion into Japan archipelago. The film Shin Godzilla (2016) may be based on this secret intelligence.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The locution, UFO…little green men or women, look green lives matter….

Having said that, the universe is vast…

Our galaxy might be way more vast than we thought

https://www.syfy.com/syfywire/our-galaxy-might-be-way-more-vast-than-we-thought

Earthling you are not alone. Something is out there. They could be here already?

There's a guy work down the chip swears he’s Elvis, a contender for alien of the week  

Remember Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono, insists, take a picture, flash, bang, wallop, what a photograph!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cities

Aizuwakamatsu

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Long Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 19-22

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Chuson-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Community Support

Labour Of Love: “My Invincible Compass”

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 36, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Families

What’s In A Name? Baby Naming As An International Family In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: September 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #97: A Guide to Japan’s ‘Off’ Stores

GaijinPot Blog

Traditional

Aizu

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Five Spots for a Warm Weather Vacation in Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Best Off the Beaten Path Side Trips from Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel