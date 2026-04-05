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Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi Image: AP
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Defense chief Koizumi eyes visiting Philippines in early May

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi is arranging a visit to the Philippines in early May to advance talks with his counterpart Gilberto Teodoro on Japan's export of decommissioned Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers, sources familiar with the matter said Sunday.

Japan is considering providing some used Abukuma-class vessels, with senior Philippine Navy officials showing interest in securing three vessels as part of efforts to respond to China's assertiveness in the South China Sea, where Manila and Beijing remain locked in territorial disputes.

Japan, for its part, has seen Chinese vessels repeatedly entering its waters around the China-claimed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

The Philippines is also considering introducing the SDF's Type-03 Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles.

Exports of highly lethal weapons, including destroyers, are restricted under Japan's principles on the overseas transfer of defense equipment and technology.

But the Japanese government aims to ease the restrictions later this month, paving the way for overseas sales of weapons, including those with a lethal capability, to like-minded partners.

Japan and the Philippines, both U.S. allies, have been deepening security cooperation recently and Japan has supplied the Philippines with air and coastal surveillance radar units.

Prior to his visit to the Philippines, Koizumi is expected to visit Indonesia to meet with his Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin.

Indonesia has also expressed an interest in acquiring some of the MSDF's decommissioned destroyers and submarines as well.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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3 Comments
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Aah, the next LDP junket, first Takaichi to AU, and now this. We've got an oil crisis and he wants to jet to the Philippines.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

Great for both nations: improved capabilities for the Philippines, exports for Japan, and both countries better able to push back on the Chinese menace.

The Philippines has quietly become one of Japan's key partners. Aside from these destroyers, Japan has also provided equipment like radar systems under its Official Security Assistance, and the two countries have an Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement, and Reciprocal Access Agreement.

https://edition.cnn.com/2026/01/15/asia/japan-philippines-pact-intl-hnk

Though the Philippines lacks economic power, it has a strong will to defend its territory from Chinese belligerence, and its stance aligns extremely well with Japan and other free nations.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

They just want freebies, then they'll strip it down for valuable components and they'll end up on the aftermarket: watch.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

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