Defense chief Koizumi eyes visiting Philippines in early May

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi is arranging a visit to the Philippines in early May to advance talks with his counterpart Gilberto Teodoro on Japan's export of decommissioned Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers, sources familiar with the matter said Sunday.

Japan is considering providing some used Abukuma-class vessels, with senior Philippine Navy officials showing interest in securing three vessels as part of efforts to respond to China's assertiveness in the South China Sea, where Manila and Beijing remain locked in territorial disputes.

Japan, for its part, has seen Chinese vessels repeatedly entering its waters around the China-claimed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

The Philippines is also considering introducing the SDF's Type-03 Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles.

Exports of highly lethal weapons, including destroyers, are restricted under Japan's principles on the overseas transfer of defense equipment and technology.

But the Japanese government aims to ease the restrictions later this month, paving the way for overseas sales of weapons, including those with a lethal capability, to like-minded partners.

Japan and the Philippines, both U.S. allies, have been deepening security cooperation recently and Japan has supplied the Philippines with air and coastal surveillance radar units.

Prior to his visit to the Philippines, Koizumi is expected to visit Indonesia to meet with his Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin.

Indonesia has also expressed an interest in acquiring some of the MSDF's decommissioned destroyers and submarines as well.

© KYODO