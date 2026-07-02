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Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, right, and South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back inspect honor guards during a welcoming ceremony at the Defense Ministry in Seoul on June 28. Image: Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP
politics

Koizumi to attend NATO summit events next week

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TOKYO

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Friday he will travel to Turkey next week to attend events held alongside the annual NATO summit.

Speaking at a news conference, Koizumi said the visit reflects growing security cooperation between the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and its Indo-Pacific partners as they face increasingly interconnected security challenges.

"I hope to reaffirm with NATO members that security in the Euro-Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific is inseparable and to strengthen cooperation in maintaining a free and open international order based on the rule of law," he said.

The two-day summit beginning Tuesday in Ankara will bring together leaders of NATO's 32 member states for talks on collective security and defense policy, along with related events for defense ministers and industry representatives.

Koizumi said he will become the first Japanese defense minister to attend a NATO defense industry forum and a working dinner of defense ministers.

He added that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has, for the first time, invited the defense ministers of the alliance's four Indo-Pacific partners -- Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, known collectively as the IP4 -- to the related events.

During the visit, Koizumi also hopes to have bilateral meetings with his counterparts from host nation Turkey, Britain and other countries.

Japan has expanded security ties with NATO in recent years as Russia's war in Ukraine and China's growing military assertiveness have reinforced Tokyo's view that developments in Europe and the Indo-Pacific are closely linked.

Although Japan is not a NATO member, it has deepened cooperation with the alliance in areas including cybersecurity and maritime security.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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