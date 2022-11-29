Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan defense hotline with China to start next spring: top diplomat

0 Comments
TOKYO

A defense hotline between Japan and China is likely to start operating around next spring, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday, as the two Asian powers have been at odds over the sovereignty of islands in the East China Sea.

Operating the hotline between Japanese and Chinese defense authorities will "play an extremely important role in building confidence and avoiding unexpected contingencies," Hayashi told a press conference.

"We will continue discussions with the Chinese side toward the realization" of the hotline, Hayashi said.

His remarks came after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed during their meeting in Bangkok earlier this month on an early start of the hotline, as Sino-Japanese ties have frayed over a territorial row.

The first summit by the two Asian countries in almost three years took place on the fringes of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit.

Japan and China launched the Maritime and Aerial Communication Mechanism in 2018 to avoid accidental clashes at sea and in the air, but they have made little progress on the hotline.

In recent years, Japan has protested repeated intrusions by Chinese coast guard ships into Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, controlled by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing, which calls the uninhabited islets Diaoyu.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

History, Culture and Words Behind Shinto Shrines in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Get to Know 5 Great Japanese Children’s Book Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Beginner’s Guide to Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

Kanto and Kansai Word Differences in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Shosha (Engyoji Temple)

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 28 – Dec. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Way of The Samurai: Authentic Japanese Cultural Experiences in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Of The Best Holiday Advent Calendars In Japan For 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Backcountry Skiing in Japan: ‘Powder Kingdoms’ in Hokkaido and Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Winter Travel Jobs in Japan are Poppin’

GaijinPot Blog