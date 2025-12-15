Japan defense minister reiterates concern over China-Russia bomber flight

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Tuesday reiterated his concern about a joint bomber flight by China and Russia off the Shikoku region in western Japan a week earlier, describing it as saber-rattling.
"I can't give a definite answer as to the intentions of China and Russia, but their repeated joint bomber flights reflect an expansion and intensification of their activities around Japan," Koizumi told reporters. "Those moves have to be taken as intimidation."
Two Russian Tu-95 bombers flew from the Sea of Japan and rendezvoused with two Chinese H-6 bombers over the East China Sea before continuing to the Pacific Ocean off the main island of Shikoku on Dec. 9, according to the Defense Ministry.
Koizumi said it was the first joint bomber flight by the two countries since November 2024 and the ninth overall. The move prompted Japan to scramble fighter jets to prevent a potential airspace violation, he said, adding it was the first joint bomber flight by China and Russia to approach Shikoku.
Koizumi said the Defense Ministry and the Self-Defense Forces will continue to maintain vigilance and surveillance while responding in a calm and resolute manner.
He also reiterated his view that the locking of radar on an Air Self-Defense Force F-15 by a Chinese J-15 aircraft off Japan's Okinawa Prefecture for around 30 minutes on Dec. 6, following a similar incident earlier in the day, was a "dangerous act."© KYODO
8 Comments
HopeSpringsEternal
The Russian Chinese military and economic alliance and axis is growing daily, and it includes their proxy NK, and it's $thriving like never before, historic trade etc.
Besides record weapons and military tech. proliferation, also busy training and coordinating their militaries, all a natural and recent response, since the Global Proxy war in Ukraine and NATO's effort to expand eastward.
Above, why Japan's rapidly increasing military spending and National Security Officials like Koizumi so alarmed
Let's hope peace can prevail in Ukraine soon, so the world can begin to de-escalate, rather than continue to destabilize via an unprecedented military $buildup
Cephus
"Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Tuesday reiterated his concern about a joint bomber flight by China and Russia off the Shikoku region in western Japan a week earlier, describing it as saber-rattling."
And it should be saber-rattling to everyone bearing in mind these two militaries are among the few whom haven't defiled themselves
smithinjapan
""Those moves have to be taken as intimidation.... but we ask them not to consider rescinding the gas project due to any threats our government may give. Though we are 100% against what you are doing, we support you."
WiseOneIn Kansai
What???
The only countries escalating or destabilizing the region is China and Russia. Stop the intimidating behavior and Stay Away from the borders of other nations!!
TaiwanIsNotChina
russia hasn't defiled itself? Cool story.
HopeSpringsEternal
Right, as Russia's stopped NATO expansion dead in its tracks permanently with the help of China and others, while also badly dividing NATO.
Now if NATO would only invite Russia to join, then Ukraine could as well, and the entire World would be much more stable and could pursue WMD reductions!
Cephus
"russia hasn't defiled itself? Cool story."
Yes Taiwan, they don't have men grinding their faces against each other in the Russian military.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Are you sure about that?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dedovshchina