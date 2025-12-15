Japan defense minister reiterates concern over China-Russia bomber flight

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Tuesday reiterated his concern about a joint bomber flight by China and Russia off the Shikoku region in western Japan a week earlier, describing it as saber-rattling.

"I can't give a definite answer as to the intentions of China and Russia, but their repeated joint bomber flights reflect an expansion and intensification of their activities around Japan," Koizumi told reporters. "Those moves have to be taken as intimidation."

Two Russian Tu-95 bombers flew from the Sea of Japan and rendezvoused with two Chinese H-6 bombers over the East China Sea before continuing to the Pacific Ocean off the main island of Shikoku on Dec. 9, according to the Defense Ministry.

Koizumi said it was the first joint bomber flight by the two countries since November 2024 and the ninth overall. The move prompted Japan to scramble fighter jets to prevent a potential airspace violation, he said, adding it was the first joint bomber flight by China and Russia to approach Shikoku.

Koizumi said the Defense Ministry and the Self-Defense Forces will continue to maintain vigilance and surveillance while responding in a calm and resolute manner.

He also reiterated his view that the locking of radar on an Air Self-Defense Force F-15 by a Chinese J-15 aircraft off Japan's Okinawa Prefecture for around 30 minutes on Dec. 6, following a similar incident earlier in the day, was a "dangerous act."

© KYODO