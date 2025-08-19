 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/DancingMan
politics

Defense Ministry eyes record ¥8.8 tril budget for FY2026

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's Defense Ministry is considering requesting a record annual budget of about 8.8 trillion yen for fiscal 2026, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday, as the country aims to expand its unmanned defense capabilities amid mounting regional security challenges.

Fiscal 2026, starting in April, will be the fourth year of the government's five-year defense buildup plan under which it is spending a total of 43 trillion yen to meet the target of raising its defense budget and related expenditures -- such as for the coast guard and U.N. peacekeeping contributions -- to 2 percent of gross domestic product.

Strengthening unmanned defense capabilities is one of the seven pillars of the buildup plan, with aerial drones among key enhancements needed to counter China's growing military assertiveness and threats from North Korea.

The ministry's budget for such systems totaled around 400 billion yen in the first three years of the buildup program. It is spending some 1 trillion yen for unmanned equipment under the five-year plan through fiscal 2027.

Since the start of the buildup program in fiscal 2023, Japan has spent 6.8 trillion yen for defense in the first year and 7.9 trillion yen in the following year, while 8.7 trillion yen has been earmarked for the current fiscal year. The Defense Ministry will finalize its budget request for the next fiscal year by the end of this month.

Japan's annual defense outlays had long been capped at some 1 percent of GDP.

But Japan updated its three key security documents in 2022, marking a significant policy shift and the start of an ambitious spending boost.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including property buying procedures, financing options and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on September 9, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tottori Nijisseiki Pear Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Baby Naming As An International Family in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Washing Machines & Dryers

Savvy Tokyo

JR KAIRI Train

GaijinPot Travel

Inujima

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Things To Keep In Mind Before Marrying A Japanese Salaryman

Savvy Tokyo

Ogijima

GaijinPot Travel

How Do You Get Rid of Cockroaches in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Oshima

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Jiko Bukken: Would You Live In A Stigmatized Property?

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Coolest Art Workshop? Try Risograph Printing in Harajuku

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Chinese Food in Tokyo: From American-Style To Authentic Classics

Savvy Tokyo