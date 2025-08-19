Defense Ministry eyes record ¥8.8 tril budget for FY2026

Japan's Defense Ministry is considering requesting a record annual budget of about 8.8 trillion yen for fiscal 2026, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday, as the country aims to expand its unmanned defense capabilities amid mounting regional security challenges.

Fiscal 2026, starting in April, will be the fourth year of the government's five-year defense buildup plan under which it is spending a total of 43 trillion yen to meet the target of raising its defense budget and related expenditures -- such as for the coast guard and U.N. peacekeeping contributions -- to 2 percent of gross domestic product.

Strengthening unmanned defense capabilities is one of the seven pillars of the buildup plan, with aerial drones among key enhancements needed to counter China's growing military assertiveness and threats from North Korea.

The ministry's budget for such systems totaled around 400 billion yen in the first three years of the buildup program. It is spending some 1 trillion yen for unmanned equipment under the five-year plan through fiscal 2027.

Since the start of the buildup program in fiscal 2023, Japan has spent 6.8 trillion yen for defense in the first year and 7.9 trillion yen in the following year, while 8.7 trillion yen has been earmarked for the current fiscal year. The Defense Ministry will finalize its budget request for the next fiscal year by the end of this month.

Japan's annual defense outlays had long been capped at some 1 percent of GDP.

But Japan updated its three key security documents in 2022, marking a significant policy shift and the start of an ambitious spending boost.

