Japanese delegation arrives in Singapore ahead of Trump-Kim summit

With just two days to go before the historic U.S.-North Korea summit, senior officials of Japan arrived in Singapore on Sunday to collect information about the outcome of the meeting.
"The Japanese government's policy has been to back up the success of the U.S.-North Korea summit," Kenji Kanasugi, director general of the Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, told reporters at Changi airport.
Kanasugi, who heads the Japanese liaison team, added that his delegation will closely communicate with U.S. officials in Singapore.
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet Tuesday at a hotel on Sentosa Island for the first-ever summit between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader.
Japan hopes to build on the recent momentum surrounding North Korea to eventually make headway into resolving the decades-old issue of abductions of Japanese nationals by Pyongyang in the 1970s and 1980s, which has prevented the two countries from establishing diplomatic ties.
As for whether Japan will explore any contact with North Korea in Singapore, Kanasugi said there are "absolutely no plans" for that.
Japan also hopes that a successful outcome of the Trump-Kim summit would lead to an agreement by North Korea not just on intercontinental ballistic missiles that could reach mainland U.S. targets but shorter-range missiles capable of hitting Japan and South Korea, Japanese officials say.
A flurry of diplomatic activity has ensued in the run-up to the summit. Government sources have said Japan is considering informal talks with North Korea on the fringes of an international security forum in Mongolia following the Trump-Kim meeting.
Shotaro Yachi, head of the secretariat National Security Council, also joined the Japanese delegation.© KYODO
8 Comments
Login to comment
Dango bong
why is a Japanese delegation there? They are sideline viewers with no role
Wallace Fred
Why? Talk about a fly in the ointment. This is a matter between Korea and US. The desperation being portrayed is quite frankly jarringly hilarious.
liarsnfools
Pathetic. Worse than being left on the sidelines is to fly somewhere so one is visibly left on the sidelines.
Schopenhauer
The world is making a murderer a hero.
OssanAmerica
Japan has a direct interest in this matter. Or has everyone already forgotten about the missiles that NK flew over Japan, and the influence NK has had on Japan's defense posture over the past year? IF these talks lead to a Peace Treaty and normalization of relations, Japan will have no choice but to play a significant role economically. NK itself has stated that it would like to normalize relations with Japan, and that they were prepared to discuss resolution of the abduction issue. Both the US and SK have acknowledged Japan's interests and concerns and have kept Japan closely in the loop. This is all clear in the news reports. This puerile parroting of the "irrelevance" and "sidelined" nonsense is getting old and irrelevant itself. Neither Kim, Moon or Trump have said or done anything to suggest this view, just the resident forum J-haters. This article is simply an English translation of a Japanese paper story directed at the Japanese readers telling them what their government is doing. It's not some global declaration aimed at non-Japanese readers. Japan is sending a team to follow the meeting. As a US ally they don't need to send an intelligence team to "secretly" gather information.
zichi
what article. Not all Kyodo articles are translations. Kyodo also writes its own articles in Japanese, English and Chinese.
Dango bong
Maybe interest but no role. They will bark like a chihuahua on the sideline about abductees and we will ignore them and think how pathetic they are
Dango bong
If Japan's interests are so valid they have they not set up direct negotiations with NK like Trump has? Because they are barking chihuahuas with no influence.
Having interest and being relevant are not the same ossan