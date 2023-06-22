Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meet at Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo in May 2022. Photo: AP file
politics

Japan denies Biden claim he influenced its defense budget increase

8 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Friday denied U.S. President Joe Biden's claim that he convinced Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to boost Tokyo's defense spending, saying it had objected to the comments in a rare public airing of a disagreement with its security ally.

The denial came after Biden said at a campaign reception in California earlier this week that Japan has increased its defense expenditures "exponentially" as a result of his persuasion of Kishida during their past three talks.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Tokyo has told Washington that Biden's remarks were "misleading" as Japan decided to expand the defense budget on its own, adding the president's intention was "unclear."

Speaking at a news conference, Matsuno, the top government spokesman, said the U.S. side now shares the Japanese view, but he refused to clarify through what diplomatic channels the exchanges took place.

In December, Kishida's government pledged to almost double Japan's defense budget by the end of March 2028 to around 2 percent of gross domestic product, on par with NATO members, amid mounting military threats from neighbors such as China and North Korea.

Biden was quoted by the White House as saying at the reception on Tuesday that Japan had not bolstered its defense expenditures "for a long, long time," but Kishida "convinced himself that he had to do something different" after talking with him "on three different occasions."

Biden, who is seeking re-election next year, cited the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May as one of the three opportunities, but the Japanese government had already decided to beef up the country's defense budget by that time.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

8 Comments
Login to comment

Reminds me of the "You didn't fire me because I already quit!" reasoning.

6 ( +8 / -2 )

Xi Jinping President of the People's Republic of China influenced Japan's defense budget increase.

Xi Jinping continued aggression, the government of China constant intimidation subjugated a response.

Look, I have the upmost respect for the President of the united states of America.

There are times Joe Biden can be an insufferable fool.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

Japan is a vassal state of the US. The US wants Japan to spend more on US weapons and defense....

Japan obeys. Japan knows it's place.

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Tokyo has told Washington that Biden's remarks were "misleading" as Japan decided to expand the defense budget on its own, adding the president's intention was "unclear."

Deny, misleading ,unclear in the LDP speak translator means: We are slightly embarrassed that another one of our plans working against the best interests of the Japanese people has yet again been revealed.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

So Japan is finally waking up to the real Biden. His gaffes or outright lies are almost a daily occurrence in the U.S.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Speaking at a news conference, Matsuno, the top government spokesman, said the U.S. side now shares the Japanese view, but he refused to clarify through what diplomatic channels the exchanges took place.

Pretty obvious Joe said what was supposed to be left unsaid and stole any appearance of taking the initiative on Kishida's side.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Keystone Cops material

1 ( +1 / -0 )

May god save both queens. lol

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Japanese politicians generally also deny that the CIA played a big role in funding the LDP, even though a few admitted it to the New York Times, along with various US officials who confirmed it.

Keep on with the charade, LDP. You can't let the Japanese public really know how things work.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Get in The Game: 5 Japan Locations You Can Visit in Videogames

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Steps Right After Moving To Japan – Paperwork You Need From City Hall

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Playful Art

Savvy Tokyo

An Introduction to Yakitori: Grilled Chicken Skewers

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Wineries of Yamanashi: A Taste of Japan’s Wine Country

GaijinPot Blog

Designer Kathleen Reilly Reveals What It’s Like Working in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 19 – 25

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Under the Stars: 5 Stargazing Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

Jade Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Teaching at International Schools in Japan: How I Added the IB Certificate to My Resume

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog