Japan denies Biden claim he influenced its defense budget increase

Japan on Friday denied U.S. President Joe Biden's claim that he convinced Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to boost Tokyo's defense spending, saying it had objected to the comments in a rare public airing of a disagreement with its security ally.
The denial came after Biden said at a campaign reception in California earlier this week that Japan has increased its defense expenditures "exponentially" as a result of his persuasion of Kishida during their past three talks.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Tokyo has told Washington that Biden's remarks were "misleading" as Japan decided to expand the defense budget on its own, adding the president's intention was "unclear."
Speaking at a news conference, Matsuno, the top government spokesman, said the U.S. side now shares the Japanese view, but he refused to clarify through what diplomatic channels the exchanges took place.
In December, Kishida's government pledged to almost double Japan's defense budget by the end of March 2028 to around 2 percent of gross domestic product, on par with NATO members, amid mounting military threats from neighbors such as China and North Korea.
Biden was quoted by the White House as saying at the reception on Tuesday that Japan had not bolstered its defense expenditures "for a long, long time," but Kishida "convinced himself that he had to do something different" after talking with him "on three different occasions."
Biden, who is seeking re-election next year, cited the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May as one of the three opportunities, but the Japanese government had already decided to beef up the country's defense budget by that time.© KYODO
smithinjapan
Reminds me of the "You didn't fire me because I already quit!" reasoning.
itsonlyrocknroll
Xi Jinping President of the People's Republic of China influenced Japan's defense budget increase.
Xi Jinping continued aggression, the government of China constant intimidation subjugated a response.
Look, I have the upmost respect for the President of the united states of America.
There are times Joe Biden can be an insufferable fool.
Mr Kipling
Japan is a vassal state of the US. The US wants Japan to spend more on US weapons and defense....
Japan obeys. Japan knows it's place.
dagon
Deny, misleading ,unclear in the LDP speak translator means: We are slightly embarrassed that another one of our plans working against the best interests of the Japanese people has yet again been revealed.
Happy Day
So Japan is finally waking up to the real Biden. His gaffes or outright lies are almost a daily occurrence in the U.S.
dagon
Pretty obvious Joe said what was supposed to be left unsaid and stole any appearance of taking the initiative on Kishida's side.
deanzaZZR
Keystone Cops material
Sven Asai
May god save both queens. lol
Legrande
Japanese politicians generally also deny that the CIA played a big role in funding the LDP, even though a few admitted it to the New York Times, along with various US officials who confirmed it.
Keep on with the charade, LDP. You can't let the Japanese public really know how things work.