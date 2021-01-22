Aso says Biden's inauguration 'good' for world

Japan's Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso on Friday welcomed the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden, calling it "good for the international community including Japan" in view of his multilateral approach to global issues.

"He has pledged to return to the Paris Agreement, and is trying to cooperate with other countries," Aso told a press conference, referring to the 2015 deal agreed by nearly 200 nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Washington officially withdrew from the climate accord in November last year under the "America First" policy of Republican President Donald Trump, who was replaced by Democrat Biden on Wednesday.

Aso, who doubles as finance minister, also said he has "great interest" in Biden's economic policies and their possible influence on the Japanese economy.

Aso meanwhile said the new U.S. president "needs to overcome the national crisis" posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States has been the country worst hit by the virus with more than 24 million cases reported to date and over 410,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

On climate change, Japan is ramping up its efforts to substantially cut greenhouse gas emissions. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who succeeded Shinzo Abe in September, has vowed to achieve carbon neutrality, or net zero emissions of carbon dioxide, by 2050 and to promote greater use of renewable energy.

In a separate press conference, Hiroshi Kajiyama, minister of economy, trade and industry, said Japan will "deepen its strategic partnership" with the new U.S. administration on technological innovations and their implementation toward the carbon neutral goal.

Kajiyama added he will aim to communicate closely with Washington on trade policies "to ensure that a free and fair economic order will prevail across the world." The minister also expressed hope to collaborate with the new U.S. government to reform the World Trade Organization.

