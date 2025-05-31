 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Diet begins debate on dual surname bill for 1st time in 28 years

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Diet on Friday began its first deliberations in 28 years on legislation that would give married couples the option of keeping different surnames.

The passage of any of the three bills submitted separately by three opposition parties, however, looks unlikely during the current Diet session through late June, despite growing public acceptance of their push to change the longstanding rule requiring married couples to share a single family name.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who heads a minority government, remains reluctant to allow the change, with some within the party concerned that it would hurt family cohesion and traditional values.

A revision to the Civil Code is required to enable couples to keep different family names after marriage. Up to now, it is mostly women who abandon their maiden names.

Among the vocal supporters of introducing a dual family-name system, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan seeks to allow people to choose whether to retain their family name or change it to their partner's. The couples would be required to decide, upon marriage, which of their family names their children will use.

The Democratic Party for the People also wants to allow separate family names, but, according to its bill, children should automatically use the family name of the head of the household couples designated in their family register.

The Japan Innovation Party, meanwhile, is sticking to the principle of one family name for each household. But it aims to give legal status when a person uses their premarriage name even after wedlock by allowing it to be specified in the family register.

In 1996, the Justice Ministry's legal counsel recommended that couples should be able to choose to keep different family names upon marriage and decide in advance which family name will identify their children, although the same name should be used by all offspring.

The following year, parliament deliberated on an opposition-submitted bill to revise the Civil Code that would have opened the way for the dual surname system.

Since then, Japan has made little headway in making the change.

In recent years, business leaders have been stepping up calls for introducing the system of different surnames, and the public has warmed to the idea.

In a Kyodo News poll, 71 percent of respondents supported the dual family-name system, while 27 percent were opposed.

Ishiba has stressed the need for the LDP to deepen internal debate on the issue, but the ruling party has yet to reach a consensus ahead of the House of Councillors election.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

surname bill for 1st time in 28 years

It's Japan it only take almost 3 decades, just to start discussion that female has right to keep their names. Well, it's Japan.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Mamachari: A Guide To Japanese Utility Bicycles

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Buy Used English Books in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

How to Talk About Mental Health at Work in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Ways Students in Japan Can Beat The Summer Slide

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo

New Bike Laws in Japan Explained (Effective April 2026)

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “My Coworkers Are Idiots”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Do These 2 Things When You Feel Like The Only Outsider In Your Japanese Community

Savvy Tokyo

Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Food Additives Explained

Savvy Tokyo