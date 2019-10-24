Diet begins deliberations on bilateral trade deal with U.S.

Japan's parliament on Thursday started deliberations on a recently signed bilateral trade deal with the United States, with opposition lawmakers casting doubts on the government's insistence that the United States will eventually scrap auto tariffs.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the Diet that it is a question of when, not if, the United States will remove its auto tariffs, in his latest effort to dispel concern that their elimination will depend on further negotiations. "It is a win-win, balanced deal," the prime minister said.

The government aims to seek parliamentary approval for the pact, which it estimates will push up Japan's real gross domestic product by around 0.8 percent, before the current extraordinary session ends on Dec 9. Japan and the United States want the pact to enter into force on Jan. 1.

That projection was made on the premise that auto tariffs will be scrapped, prompting opposition parties to question its validity since no timeframe for that has been set by Japan and the United States.

"I can't help but feel surprised that the government only released the estimated economic impact on the assumption that auto tariffs will be removed," opposition lawmaker Koichiro Gemba said. "Isn't it necessary to also make public a separate calculation in case the 2.5 percent auto tariff remains?"

Critics say the trade deal is not a win-win. U.S. farmers will enjoy the same treatment as their competitors in Australia, Canada and New Zealand, all of which are members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, an 11-nation free trade pact that Washington withdrew from in 2017 under President Donald Trump.

Japan escaped the threat of higher U.S. auto tariffs on security grounds, but the United States did not make the same promise that it had made under the TPP, that the existing 2.5 percent tariff on Japanese cars would be cut over 25 years.

The extent of trade liberalization is also at issue. Japan says the United States will scrap levies on 92 percent of goods in terms of trade value. The percentage would fall below 60 percent if cars and auto parts are excluded, experts and opposition lawmakers said.

Gemba said the Japan-U.S. deal goes against World Trade Organization rules that call for the elimination of tariffs on virtually all trade in bilateral trade agreements.

Abe dismissed the view, however, saying, "I don't see any problem" with including cars and auto parts in calculating the trade liberalization rate.

The car industry plays a critical role in Japan's economy, with auto exports accounting for about a third of U.S.-bound shipments.

"It could be possible that we can achieve a shorter timeframe than under the TPP 12 (including the United States) for auto tariffs to be removed," Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, who has led the bilateral talks, told the Diet. "We will negotiate details such as the specific timing."

© KYODO