Diet enacts law to promote effective use of unclaimed land

The Diet on Wednesday enacted a special law to promote the use of unclaimed land in the public interest as such land is expected to increase amid Japan's falling population.

The law, to be fully put into effect by June next year, will enable the heads of local governments to give permission to applicants to use unattended land for up to 10 years for public purposes such building parks, community halls and health clinics.

Potential applicants include municipalities, companies and nongovernmental organizations. If the landowner shows up and claims the land, the property will be returned after the term of the land-use right ends. If no one claims the land, the land-use period can be extended.

Given Japan's rapidly aging population, unclaimed land lots are projected to increase and there are concerns that leaving them in their current state could hamper town redevelopment plans and public works projects as well as hinder efforts to rebuild disaster-hit areas.

In 2016, the total area of unclaimed land -- residential, agricultural and forest properties -- was estimated at about 4.1 million hectares, slightly bigger in size than the southwestern main island of Kyushu, according to a private-sector study group.

In many cases, the ownership of the estate became unknown as a result of the heir failing to undergo the land registration process, which costs money and is viewed as burdensome.

For local governments, it can also cost time and money to track down landowners when they plan to start public works projects and have to obtain the landowners' agreement in advance.

The law enacted Wednesday is a provisional measure and the government plans to revise related laws by 2020 to tackle the issue.

Under the special law, the central government and local governments will be able to more easily acquire unclaimed land for town development projects and road construction through simplified procedures.

If the land is not used for the applied purpose, the governor will order the applicant to restore the land to its original state. An applicant who refuses to follow the order can be sentenced to up to one year in prison, or face a fine of up to 300,000 yen ($2,700).

