Lower house sits in rare Saturday session to pass fiscal 2024 budget

Japan's House of Representatives held an unusual Saturday session to deal with a 112.57 trillion yen ($750 billion) draft budget for the fiscal year starting in April, which the ruling side aims to pass by the end of the day.

The budget put forward by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling camp is the country's second-largest ever and aims to boost defense capabilities, help households cope with inflation and assist recovery efforts in areas hit by an earthquake on New Year's Day.

The lower house, controlled by the ruling coalition of Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, is expected to clear the budget after deliberations at the Budget Committee, in which the opposition grilled the premier over the party's ongoing political funds scandal.

When the package is approved as expected on Saturday, it will ensure enactment of the fiscal 2024 budget before the year starts in April.

The Constitution mandates a budget must be enacted 30 days after approval by the lower house in the event of unresolved differences between the two chambers. The ruling bloc also dominates the House of Councillors.

Kishida told the committee session the budget, which is smaller only than the 114.38 trillion yen requested in fiscal 2023, "contains content deeply related to the recovery from the Noto Peninsula earthquake and people's lives."

In a rare move in the wake of the central Japan earthquake, the government revised the budget it endorsed in December, doubling emergency funds to 1 trillion yen. The plan also includes subsidies for companies to raise salaries to offset inflation and record defense outlays of 7.95 trillion yen.

The ruling parties had intended to move it through the lower house on Friday, but instead spent time voting down a resolution to dismiss Budget Committee chairman Itsunori Onodera and a no-confidence motion against Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki.

Both votes were brought on by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan which has been critical of the LDP after revelations about a factional slush fund scandal has caused public consternation in recent months.

LDP lawmakers, particularly members of a faction led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, have been under fire since late last year over their involvement in a years-long practice of creating slush funds with revenue from fundraising events and not declaring money received as income.

© KYODO