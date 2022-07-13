Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan digital minister Makishima tests positive for COVID while in U.S.

TOKYO

Japanese digital transformation minister Karen Makishima has contracted the coronavirus during her trip to the United States, the Digital Agency said Thursday.

Makishima tested positive for the virus when she took a PCR test before her scheduled return to Japan. She is asymptomatic and staying in a hotel, the agency said.

Staff accompanying the minister have all tested negative. Makishima's return to Japan, scheduled for Saturday, will be delayed.

Makishima, who arrived in the United States on Monday, has held talks with senior U.S. government officials and delivered a lecture to a think tank during her trip.

Get well Ms Makishima but is this really important news?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japanese digital transformation minister Karen Makishima has contracted the coronavirus during her trip to the United States, the Digital Agency said Thursday.

She is just as likely to have contacted it just before leaving for the US on Monday but thay wouldn't make such a headline would it. Scary gaikoku, let's close the borders again now.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Probably was not wearing a mask,in some official face,I been around lots of people that. tested positive , always wear my mask

0 ( +0 / -0 )

