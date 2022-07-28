Japan discusses regional defense in rare visit to Taiwan

A group of Japanese lawmakers including two former defense ministers met with Taiwan's president on Thursday in a rare high-level visit to discuss regional security.
The delegation, led by lawmaker and former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, said it wanted to reach an agreement with Taiwan on defense issues and prepare for any potential conflict in the region, while also seeking to prevent conflict from breaking out.
“We need to think ahead about what kind of situations could happen, what kind of laws and agreements we should prepare, and what kind of armaments we could use,” he said in prepared remarks at the Presidential Office. “We need to work together to reach consensus on this ahead of anything that could happen.”
Ishiba noted that Japan is also working closely with the U.S to prevent conflict in the Indo-Pacific, saying the defense allies “had no choice” but to prepare.
Tensions in the region have risen amid increasing assertiveness from China, whose authoritarian ruling Communist Party considers democratic, self-ruling Taiwan its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary.
The group of Japanese lawmakers was welcomed by President Tsai Ing-wen and will also meet with Su Tseng-chang, president of the Executive Yuan, and representatives from Taiwan’s Defense Ministry.
“Safeguarding Taiwan is not only about safeguarding sovereignty. It's also because on the issue of strategic safety Taiwan is a very critical line of defense of the first island chain," Tsai said. "We will continue to deepen our cooperation with Japan and other democratic partners to uphold the Indo-Pacific area's peace and stability.”
Ishiba was accompanied by three other Japanese lawmakers — Yasukazu Hamada, Akihisa Nakashima and Takayuki Shimizu — who are all members of a cross-party national security group that is comprised of many who have served in the defense establishment.
Ishiba said Japan had a responsibility to promote regional security, economic development and rule of law.
“It cannot just be at the level of thought, just words spoken out of one's mouth. Japan must take on concrete responsibilities in the Asia region,” he said.© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
6 Comments
Login to comment
Yrral
Biden reiterated the one China policy,why did China not threatened the Paper Tiger
TokyoLiving
Dear Japan: I love you so much but...
Why do you dedicate yourself to doing stupid things just because the lost, decadent and power-hungry US barks at anyone who attempts against its fantasy of an unipolar world at its selfish convenience??...
Do not get involved in this matter just to please the US, it is better a million times to be neutral, and to have good relations with the NEXT world power that it's very close to you. And not with a decadent power that is on the other side of the Pacific and will never do something really to help you if you would sink, and running away when this happens..
Geopolitics is a matter of survival, not of pleasing the one who hypocritically claims to be your friend writing your own constitution..
The Trees
Taiwan is clearly, by any measure, an independent country. Economy and trade, government/politics/elections, military, customs and borders, domestic and international affairs- all administered and controlled by itself, answering to no other country. Irrespective of its past, those are the facts today and for the past 77 years at least.
Taiwan, along with other sovereign countries, like Japan here, have every right and interest to work together on mutual defense as mutual partners.
China can threaten all it wants, militarize the seas all it wants, and everyday it makes it clearer and clearer that it is the threat to free peoples.
Yrral
Tokyo,the US is why you are speaking Chinese
Gaijinjland
@TokyoLiving, you’re either living under a rock, Chinese or just totally ignorant of geopolitics. China will never ever be a “world power” on the scale of the US. China is a regional power at best. Makes total sense for Japanese politicians to pay a visit to Taiwan. The US ain’t perfect but I prefer the Americans over the Chinese. At least the Americans don’t put 2 million indigenous muslims in “reeducation” prison camps because of their religion.
Fighto!
If the PRC ever so much as touched free Taiwan, they will regret it.
Japan - and the free world - has Taiwan's back. Looking forward to more visits from Japanese and US politicians - including Pelosi.
What you gonna do crybaby China?
Mark
Nothing wrong, Peace preserved with strength and the full understanding of the opposites intentions, China keeps sending the wrong signals and the region is on edge, it take one miscalculation from either side and we could have a war in the Indo - Pacific. China and Taiwan must reach out and work towards peace and prosperity for their people.