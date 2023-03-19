Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Quad Ministers' panel at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi Photo: REUTERS/Pool
politics

Japan discusses security in first foreign minister visit to Solomon Islands

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi discussed global security and China's presence in the Pacific with the leader of the Solomon Islands on Sunday, in what was the first visit by a Japanese foreign minister to the island state.

Hayashi said Japan was "watching the developments" of a security pact the Solomon Islands signed with China last year, and discussed the current global security environment with Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, according to a statement by Japan's foreign ministry.

The visit took place a year after the security pact between China and the Solomon Islands prompted concern from the United States and Australia as China seeks to extend its influence in the region.

Japan said it was ready to provide assistance in maritime security, as it seeks partnerships in Pacific Island countries in promoting regional peace and stability through its Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy, according to Japan's foreign ministry.

Hayashi also sought understanding for Japan's plan to release 1 million tons of treated water from the wrecked Fukushima Dai-ichi Nuclear Power Plant into the ocean and handed Sogavare a letter from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the matter.

Sogavare said he hoped Japan will ensure the safety of the release and be open about the process, according to the statement.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: An Anthology of Contemporary Art

Savvy Tokyo

5 Ramen Restaurants to Try in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Hie Jinja Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 Games on Steam to Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Karaoto Suisen Park

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Shokuhin Sanpuru: The Japanese Art Of Fake Food Samples

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Sakura Basque Cheesecake

Savvy Tokyo

5 Springtime Seafoods to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Hay Fever Medication in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Last Minute Date Spot Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo